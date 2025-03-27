Alexandra Eala and Arthur Fils pull off major upsets at Miami Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Deion Sanders’ push for NFL-style intersquad scrimmages at college level gains momentum with coaches
NHL: Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets
From Moscow to Washington, how Alex Ovechkin became the Great 8 on the way to chasing NHL history
Alysa Liu World Championships
Alysa Liu tops figure skating worlds short program in return season from retirement

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nflpa_250326.jpg
NFL golf highlights: NFLPA Golf Classic, Final Day
oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
Liu credits state of mind following short program

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Deion Sanders’ push for NFL-style intersquad scrimmages at college level gains momentum with coaches
NHL: Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets
From Moscow to Washington, how Alex Ovechkin became the Great 8 on the way to chasing NHL history
Alysa Liu World Championships
Alysa Liu tops figure skating worlds short program in return season from retirement

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nflpa_250326.jpg
NFL golf highlights: NFLPA Golf Classic, Final Day
oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
Liu credits state of mind following short program

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alexandra Eala and Arthur Fils pull off major upsets at Miami Open

  
Published March 26, 2025 11:15 PM
Tennis: Miami Open

Mar 26, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Arthur Fils (FRA) celebrates after his match against Alexander Zverev (GER)(not pictured) on day nine of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The high seeds were falling at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

Soon after unseeded wild card Alexandra Eala stunned No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek in a straight-set women’s quarterfinal, men’s top seed Alexander Zverev got bounced by No. 17 seed Arthur Fils of France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a fourth-round men’s match postponed by rain.

Fils, who beat American Frances Tiafoe in his previous match in a marathon three setter, will face Jakub Mensik in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

In the third set, Fils broke Zverev at 3-3 and kept the German moving. On match point, Fils pounded a ball down the left sideline that the top seed couldn’t retrieve.

Fils, 20, received treatment on his back after the first set but rallied to win the next two, winning in two hours.

“I was feeling not great in the rallies,” he said. “I’ve had a little problem in my back since I was young, so sometimes it hurts me a little bit. I had to find a rhythm, more aggressive and come into the court to play my game and not let him play. Because when you let him play, he is one of the best tennis players in the world. I’m really happy about the way I did it.”

Eala, ranked 140th, is on the verge of becoming the first star player to ever come out of the Philippines after topping Swiatek 6-2, 7-5.

Eala became the third wild card to reach the Miami Open semifinals, following Justine Henin in 2010 and Victoria Azarenka in 2018.

She never rattled as the first four games went to at least one deuce and five of the first six games were service breaks. Swiatek held serve just twice in the match and committed 32 unforced errors in the one hour, 39-minute battle.

Eala has beaten three major winners during her remarkable run — Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam winner from Poland.

“There is a lot of emotions, definitely,’’ said Eala, who had never beaten a top 40 player. “Happiness has to be on the top of the whole list.’’