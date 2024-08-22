U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, tournament preview

The 2024 U.S. Open starts in earnest on Monday with the first matches of the main draw singles tournaments.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff bid to become the first repeat singles winners since Serena Williams a decade ago.

Djokovic, coming off his first Olympic gold medal, eyes a 25th Grand Slam singles title to break his tie with Margaret Court for the most in history.

Gauff, who last year became the youngest American to win a major singles title since the first of Williams’ 23 in 1999, looks to extend a streak: an American man or woman has made at least one Grand Slam singles final every year in the modern era.

It hasn’t happened yet this year at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

What is the 2024 U.S. Open schedule?

The U.S. Open main draw singles tournaments run from Aug. 26-Sept. 8.

Aug. 26-27: First Round

Aug. 28-29: Second Round

Aug. 30-31: Third Round

Sept. 1-2: Fourth Round

Sept. 3-4: Quarterfinals

Sept. 5: Women’s Semifinals

Sept. 6: Men’s Semifinals

Sept. 7: Women’s Final (4 p.m. ET)

Sept. 8: Men’s Final (2 p.m. ET)

What is the 2024 U.S. Open men’s singles draw?

Italian Jannik Sinner is the top seed in the men’s singles draw, followed by Djokovic and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner and Alcaraz could meet in the semifinals.

Five Americans are among the top 20 men’s seeds, the most since the number of seeds expanded from 16 to 32 in 2001: Taylor Fritz (12), Ben Shelton (13), Tommy Paul (14), Sebastian Korda (16) and Frances Tiafoe (20).

What is the 2024 U.S. Open women’s singles draw?

Poland’s Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the women’s singles draw, followed by Aryna Sabalenka and Gauff. Sabalenka and Gauff, who met in the final in 2023, could meet in the semifinals this year.

Five Americans are among the top 16 women’s seeds, the most since 2002: Gauff (3), Jessica Pegula (6), Danielle Collins (11), Emma Navarro (13) and Madison Keys (14).