MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas crowned Grand Slam Track champion with personal best 400m
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina
With one last game at UConn, Paige Bueckers has one last chance at a national title
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Four
Celine Boutier wins longest match in LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play history

Top Clips

nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_250405.jpg
Journalism surges late to win Santa Anita Derby
oly_atw100_melissajefferson_250405.jpg
Jefferson dominates Grand Slam Track 100m
oly_atw110h_tiajones_250405.jpg
Jones rises up to win Grand Slam Track 110m hurdle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3

April 5, 2025 06:24 PM
Relive the best shots and standout moments from third-round action at the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
nbc_golf_valerord2_250404.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_finauace_250404.jpg
1:46
Finau sinks ace to make cut at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausintv_250404.jpg
2:05
Nicklaus: I love mentoring, advising young golfers
nbc_golf_hhjackandspieth_250404.jpg
1:57
Nicklaus, Spieth on importance of ‘family support’
nbc_golf_hhspiethace_250404.jpg
0:49
Spieth looks back at ace at 2024 Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
1:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
cdw_site.jpg
1:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
1:02
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
lee_site.jpeg
1:20
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_mwlee18_250330.jpg
01:25
Lee clutches up to win TX Children’s Houston Open
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd4_250330.jpg
14:58
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_mwleeintvv2_250330.jpg
01:43
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
nbc_golf_roryintv_250330.jpg
01:15
McIlroy taking positives from Houston to Augusta
nbc_golf_texasrd3hl_250329.jpg
11:09
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroypg_250328.jpg
02:41
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2_250328.jpg
07:17
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_clemens_250328.jpg
05:46
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
02:46
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
nbc_golf_padrighappyhour_250328.jpg
07:59
Harrington hitting gym, staying strong as he ages
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd1_250327.jpg
11:43
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250326.jpg
01:07
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players
penske_site.jpg
01:09
Putter helped Hovland claim Valspar over Thomas
nbc_golf_valsparfinalrd_250323.jpg
12:01
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
02:41
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
32
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
nbc_golf_penske_250322.jpg
01:33
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
nbc_golf_valsparrd3_250322.jpg
09:37
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
12:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
01:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
SmylieNovak.jpg
03:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
higgs_site.jpg
02:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
nbc_golf_keithmitchellintv_250320.jpg
02:01
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
01:07
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
03:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
07:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
nbc_golf_theplayersplayoff_250317.jpg
10:11
Highlights: The Players Championship, Playoff

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_250405.jpg
02:04
Journalism surges late to win Santa Anita Derby
oly_atw100_melissajefferson_250405.jpg
04:28
Jefferson dominates Grand Slam Track 100m
oly_atw110h_tiajones_250405.jpg
04:49
Jones rises up to win Grand Slam Track 110m hurdle
nbc_uswnt_brazilusa_250405.jpg
10:07
Highlights: USWNT vs. Brazil (En Español)
oly_atm200_matthewhudsonsmith_250405.jpg
04:34
Hudson-Smith wins Grand Slam Track 200m in Jamaica
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250405.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Darlington on The CW
mpx_win.jpg
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
nbc_pl_update_250405.jpg
13:24
PL Update: Aston Villa tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_nunointv_250405.jpg
01:34
Nuno disappointed with Forest’s finishing v. Villa
nbc_pl_morganintv_250405.jpg
02:01
Rogers ‘really happy’ after Villa’s win v. Forest
nbc_golf_anwafinalrd_250405.jpg
13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
nbc_golf_escuderwin_250405.jpg
04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
nbc_pl_avlnf_250405.jpg
09:40
Extended HLs: Villa v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31
nbc_pl_avlnfrecap_250405.jpg
02:44
Takeaways from Villa’s statement win over Forest
nbc_pl_silvagoal_250405.jpg
01:00
Silva puts Forest on the board against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_malengoal_250405.jpg
01:20
Malen taps in Aston Villa’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_rogersgoal_250405.jpg
01:26
Rogers powers Villa 1-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_bhacp_250405.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 31
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250405.jpg
05:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
nbc_pl_whubouhl_250405.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ipswol_250405.jpg
11:06
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Wolves Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_bharedcard1_250405.jpg
59
Van Hecke sees red for Brighton against Palace
nbc_pl_cpredcard2_250405.jpg
56
Guehi sent off for second yellow against Brighton
nbc_pl_strandlarsengoal_250405.jpg
01:35
Strand Larsen gives Wolves 2-1 lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_bougoal2_250405.jpg
01:56
Evanilson’s brace makes it 2-2 against West Ham
nbc_pl_cpredcard1_250405.jpg
54
Nketiah sent off for dangerous tackle v. Brighton
nbc_pl_sarabiagoal_250405.jpg
01:45
Sarabia equalizes for Wolves against Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250405.jpg
01:20
Bowen heads West Ham 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250405.jpg
51
Fullkrug heads West Ham level against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_250405.jpg
01:05
Munoz drills Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Brighton