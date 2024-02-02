 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Friday 5: Five things to watch in 2024 in NASCAR
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 15: Don’t let Ayo pass you by-o
Wild Card Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Orioles acquire Corbin Burnes in epic trade with Brewers

nbc_roto_btemvp_240201.jpg
Jokic hasn’t separated himself in the NBA MVP race
nbc_golf_gc_roryandcantlayssgtalk_240102.jpg
Cantlay, McIlroy optimistic about SSG investment
nbc_golf_gc_lewisweatherreport_240201.jpg
Wet weather hits Pebble Beach Pro-Am

NBA trade deadline buyers and sellers

February 2, 2024 06:00 AM
Kurt Helin talks with Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick about NBA teams looking to get players and other teams looking to unload players.
nbc_roto_btetradedeadline_240201.jpg
5:42
NBA trade deadline buyers and sellers
nbc_roto_btemvp_240201.jpg
5:30
Jokic hasn’t separated himself in the NBA MVP race
nbc_roto_btemagicv2_240131.jpg
3:23
Buying stock in Magic to win Southeast Division
nbc_roto_btesbanytimetdsv2_240131.jpg
3:08
McCaffrey, Jennings, Juszczyk for SB touchdown bet
nbc_roto_btedpoy_240130.jpg
5:55
Analyzing NBA Defensive Player of the Year market
nbc_roto_btenbamvp_240129.jpg
5:53
NBA MVP market hinges on Embiid’s health
nbc_roto_btesbmvp_240129.jpg
6:49
Quarterbacks favored in Super Bowl MVP market
nbc_roto_btekcbalrecap_240128.jpg
4:57
Chiefs offense ‘isn’t fixed’ after AFC title win
nbc_roto_btesbline_240128.jpg
3:15
Early Super Bowl betting thoughts for 49ers-Chiefs
nbc_bte_bestbets_240126.jpg
5:12
Reynolds prop headlines NFC Championship best bets
