IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch IMSA sports cars at Laguna Seca: Schedule, TV info, streaming, start times, more
NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
The San Jose Sharks win the NHL draft lottery and right to No. 1 pick for 1st time in team history
GM7CK9BWIAAAq39.jpeg
No. 1 seed in a bit of trouble entering final day of NCAA women's regionals

nbc_golf_gc_lewisreport_240507__302738.jpg
Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
nbc_golf_pgaworkscollegiaterd2hl_240507.jpg
HLs: PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 2
LagunaSeca.jpg
IMSA at Laguna Seca for Motul Course de Monterey

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras departs with left forearm fracture

  
Published May 7, 2024 09:57 PM
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras

May 7, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras (40) reacts after fracturing his left arm during the second inning against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

© Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras broke his left forearm when he was hit by a swing during Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets.

Contreras got hurt with J.D. Martinez at the plate in the second inning. After he was clipped by Martinez’s swing, the three-time All-Star tumbled over in obvious pain and then jogged away before sitting down while was examined by St. Louis training staff.

Martinez was awarded first base due to catcher’s interference. The team said Contreras had a left forearm fracture, and Iván Herrera took over behind the plate.

Contreras doubled and scored during St. Louis’ three-run first. He is hitting .280 with six homers and 12 RBIs.