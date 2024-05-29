 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
2024 Core Hydration Classic
Olympic champion Gabby Douglas withdraws from Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 French Open - Day 4
Iga Swiatek overcomes Naomi Osaka at French Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_chrishaynesinterview_240529.jpg
How long can Timberwolves cling to ‘false hope’?
nbc_oht_fullshow_240529.jpg
Clark ‘doesn’t need to be coddled’ by media
nbc_ten_dejongalcarazv2_240529.jpg
Highlights: Alcaraz advances to third round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
2024 Core Hydration Classic
Olympic champion Gabby Douglas withdraws from Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 French Open - Day 4
Iga Swiatek overcomes Naomi Osaka at French Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_chrishaynesinterview_240529.jpg
How long can Timberwolves cling to ‘false hope’?
nbc_oht_fullshow_240529.jpg
Clark ‘doesn’t need to be coddled’ by media
nbc_ten_dejongalcarazv2_240529.jpg
Highlights: Alcaraz advances to third round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Hold Lopez

May 29, 2024 02:04 PM
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers, Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez and Toronto Blue Jays infielder Justin Turner.
Up Next
nbc_dps_angelhernandezretires_240528.jpg
3:07
Did MLB allow Hernandez to stick around too long?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_nootbar_240522.jpg
2:43
Nootbaar ‘should be rostered everywhere’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_seager_240522.jpg
4:15
Seager is a ‘buy low’ hitter for fantasy baseball
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_mustgrove_240522.jpg
2:47
Time to ‘float buy low offers’ for Musgrove
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240522.jpg
7:08
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Drop Mullins
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_vargas_240520.jpg
1:23
Watch LAD’s Vargas, but not yet worth fantasy play
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_matos_240520.jpg
1:28
Matos ‘a tough sell’ in fantasy as SF’s regular CF
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbasejoeyortiz_240520.jpg
3:53
Ride the wave with Ortiz, Burleson
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbaseskenes_240520.jpg
3:20
Pirates’ Skenes is ‘appointment television’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbasevargas_240520.jpg
3:25
Is it time to buy back in on Dodgers’ Vargas?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_meyersyahoo_240520.jpg
2:00
Astros’ Meyers not a ‘great bet’ in mixed leagues
Now Playing
nbc_roto_diazyahoo_240520.jpg
1:23
Mets’ Diaz is an ‘excellent’ buy-low target
Now Playing