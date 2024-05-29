Olympic champion Gabby Douglas withdraws from Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Gabby Douglas withdrew from this week’s Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, reportedly citing an ankle injury.

USA Gymnastics posted that Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around champion, has withdrawn from the meet, which runs from Thursday through Sunday with women’s competition beginning Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.

ESPN reported that Douglas injured her ankle in practice this week and will no longer bid for the 2024 Olympic team, but will continue to train for a 2028 Olympic bid.

“I proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level,” Douglas said, according to ESPN.

Douglas returned to competition in April for the first time since the 2016 Rio Games. She finished 11th in the all-around at the American Classic, a tune-up meet for major competitions, placing second on vault and tying for fifth on balance bean.

In her second competition back on May 18, Douglas withdrew from the Core Hydration Classic after her first routine, uneven bars, where she fell off the apparatus twice before finishing her set.

“I love this sport and I love pushing my limits,” Douglas said, according to ESPN. “I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for.”