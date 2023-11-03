Watch Now
Davis, Åberg play at World Wide Technology Champ
The Golf Central crew take a look at the Round 1 performances of Billy Davis, Lucas Glover and Ludvig Åberg at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.
Villegas ‘kept it in play’ en route to 64 in Rd. 1
Camilo Villegas speaks with Golf Central after his opening round 8-under 64 in the World Wide Technology Championship.
Rahm pulls out of TGL as teams begin to take shape
The Golf Central crew walks through the rules, format and teams of TGL, the new indoor golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 1
The Golf Central crew breaks down the highlights from the first day of action at the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, where players are battling for DP World Tour cards.
Wilson tracking well toward big goals in golf
2023 Girls Rolex Junior Player of the Year Yana Wilson discusses her promising young career, playing the Junior Solheim Cup, committing to Oregon and more.
Young: 65 Round 1 ‘about as easy as they come’
Cameron Young breezed through a World Wide Technology Championship opening round that he called "about as easy as they come" on Thursday, shooting a 7-under 65 while hitting every fairway and green.
Tiger back to practice; players face El Cardonal
George Savaricas offers the latest on Tiger Woods' physical health and what players are saying about contending with Woods' design at the World Wide Technologies Championship.
Gap between Vandy, rest of field ‘not that large’
Brentley Romine walks through his NCAA men's golf rankings on Golf Channel, featuring Vanderbilt at No. 1 but some tough contenders not far behind.
Mitchell discusses improvements in his game
Keith Mitchell joins Golf Central to talk about his recent play and how golfers should be compensated compared to athletes in other professional sports.
NCAA partnering with Clippd for stats, rankings
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to talk about the NCAA dropping Spikemark and using Clippd as its main statistic and ranking platform, and whether the new partnership can give the NCAA what they need.