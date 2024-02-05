Watch Now
Donald ready for changes in golf ahead of Ryder
Luke Donald joins Golf Central to discuss his return as the Ryder Cup captain in 2025, improving his game this year and his approach at the WM Phoenix Open.
Course layout and environment at WM Phoenix Open
The Golf Central crew discuss the course layout at the WM Phoenix Open while also explaining why the atmosphere makes the event "unlike any other."
High winds and rain batter Pebble Beach
Todd Lewis takes inside the rough weather hitting Pebble Beach and the rest of the Golf Central crew talk about whether the tournament will be able to finish on Monday.
PGA Tour suspends play at Pebble Beach to Monday
The Golf Central Pregame crew breaks the news that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is moving Round 4 to Monday and analyzes the protocols for how the event can proceed.
Fans won’t be at Pebble Beach on Sunday
Todd Lewis gives a less-than-ideal weather update for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and talks with chief referee Gary Young about expectations and how spectators will not be on the course on Sunday.
Clark explains ‘special’ round at Pebble Beach
Wyndham Clark joins Golf Central after breaking the men’s competitive course record at Pebble Beach Golf Links and talks about how he got his putter going at the Pro-Am.
Best celebrity moments at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Watch highlights from various celebrities at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am including Tom Brady, Josh Allen, and more.
Simplicity is key to Aberg’s success on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew reacts to Ludvig Aberg’s breakout performance in Round 2 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and how he has had immediate success.
Cantlay, McIlroy optimistic about SSG investment
Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy weigh in on the Strategic Sports Group's investment into the PGA Tour, expressing optimism about the opportunities the deal will create.
Wet weather hits Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Todd Lewis reports from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where competitors will potentially deal with the rain for the entire tournament.