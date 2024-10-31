Cowboys at Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Dallas Cowboys head to Atlanta for a critical matchup against the Falcons.

With a 3-4 record, the Cowboys desperately need to get things going, or they could be on the outside looking in when the playoffs come around.

They have struggled in the run game but activated Dalvin Cook. They have also had to deal with injury issues all season. Star defensive players Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland have missed significant time, and it’s impacted them greatly.

The Falcons, on the other hand, are leading the NFC South with a record of 5-3 and are starting to get into a groove with their new quarterback, Kirk Cousins, and the two-headed monster of Tyler Allgier and Bijan Robinson.

This week’s game is a pivotal clash for each team. A lot on the line, but this is another must-win situation for the Cowboys.

NBC Sports has you covered with the latest information and analysis, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and expert predictions and best bets for the game.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys @ Atlanta Falcons Live on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM ET

· Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

· City: Atlanta, GA

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game Odds for Dallas Cowboys @ Atlanta Falcons

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (+140), Atlanta Falcons (-165)

· Spread: Falcons -3

· Total: 51.5

The line opened with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (MrBradThomas) is eyeing the Cowboys +3:

“The Cowboys have had a difficult start to the season. In a few games, they look like a team deserving of a playoff spot; in others, they have been unbelievably bad. I like them to cover the three against the Falcons because the pairing of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb is finally coming alive. The two should do enough offensively to keep them in the game.”

Dallas Cowboys @ Atlanta Falcons Team Stats, Betting Trends

· Cowboys are 2-9 in their last 11 against teams with a better record.

· The Cowboys have won three straight against the Falcons.

· The OVER is 7-3 in the Cowboys’ and Falcons’ last five games.

· Bijan Robinson has 546 yards on the ground and 4 TDs.

Quarterback Matchup for Dallas Cowboys @ Atlanta Falcons

· Cowboys: Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,845 yards, 10 TDs, and 8 INTs. His 47.5 QBR is only good for 23rd in the NFL.

· Falcons: Kirk Cousins has thrown for 2,106 yards,14 TDs, and 7 INTs.

Player News & Injuries

Cowboys

· CB DaRon Bland (foot) is questionable

· CB Trevon Diggs (calf) is questionable

· G Zack Martin (shoulder) is questionable

· LB Micah Parsons (ankle) is questionable

Falcons

· LB JD Bertrand (concussion) is questionable

· DL Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) is questionable

· G Chris Lindstrom (knee) is questionable

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

