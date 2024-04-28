Watch Now
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 3
Watch Round 3 highlights from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Up Next
Highlights: Broadhurst leading at MEC
Highlights: Broadhurst leading at MEC
Watch highlights from the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, where Paul Broadhurst has the leading heading into the final round.
Green ‘comfortable’ at JM Eagle LA Championship
Green 'comfortable' at JM Eagle LA Championship
Hannah Green discusses the wind being a factor on the back nine and putting herself in a chance to win the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday.
Highlights: Barron, Alker tied at MEC
Highlights: Barron, Alker tied at MEC
Watch highlights from the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, where Doug Barron and Steven Alker are battling for the lead.
Highlights: Tight field featured in Japan
Highlights: Tight field featured in Japan
Watch highlights from the second round of action from the ISPS Handa Championship in Gotemba, Japan.
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 2
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 2
Watch Round 2 highlights from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
Rex Hoggard offers his reactions to the PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program now that the tour has released more details on the program.
Dennis: PGA player equity program has fans in mind
Dennis: PGA player equity program has fans in mind
PGA Tour chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis explains the news of the PGA Tour Enterprises' player equity program, which gives nearly 200 players access to $1.5 billion in equity.
Runion: LSU is ready to break through
Runion: LSU is ready to break through
LSU women's golf head coach Garrett Runion talks about the Tigers' regional selection for the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships.
South Carolina gearing up for NCAA regional play
South Carolina gearing up for NCAA regional play
As South Carolina women’s golf earns its fourth-straight No. 1 seed in the NCAA Auburn Regional, head coach Kalen Anderson joins the Golf Central team to discuss the team’s focus and preparations.