 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAY 03 PGA CJ CUP Byron Nelson
CJ Cup Byron Nelson tee times: Third round at TPC Craig Ranch
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round Two
Amateur Kris Kim becomes youngest player to make PGA Tour cut since 2015
GOLF: MAY 03 PGA CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Already a winner this year, Jake Knapp leads through 36 holes at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_dphls_240503.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_mattwallace_240503.jpg
Wallace playing ‘confident’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_bfa_keoncoleman_240503.jpg
Coleman’s personality gives Bills a Diggs antidote

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAY 03 PGA CJ CUP Byron Nelson
CJ Cup Byron Nelson tee times: Third round at TPC Craig Ranch
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round Two
Amateur Kris Kim becomes youngest player to make PGA Tour cut since 2015
GOLF: MAY 03 PGA CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Already a winner this year, Jake Knapp leads through 36 holes at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_dphls_240503.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_mattwallace_240503.jpg
Wallace playing ‘confident’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_bfa_keoncoleman_240503.jpg
Coleman’s personality gives Bills a Diggs antidote

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Day's short game wows to barely make cut

May 3, 2024 07:50 PM
Jason Day hit some great short-game shots and an unbelievable gotta-have-it putt on 18 to barely make the cut in the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_dphls_240503.jpg
1:26
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mattwallace_240503.jpg
4:25
Wallace playing ‘confident’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_speithhighlights_240503.jpg
3:47
Highlights: Spieth misses cut after 1-under Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_zachjohnson_240503.jpg
1:29
Johnson ‘kind of in shock’ by 500-start milestone
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_knappintv_240503__934604.jpg
1:37
Knapp: Nice to ‘steal a few’ long putts in Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dptourchinaopenrd2hls_240502.jpg
1:36
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240502.jpg
2:02
Spieth: ‘Stalled’ in CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rexhit_240502.jpg
3:19
Furyk split with longtime caddie Cowan ‘amicable’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jasonday_240502.jpg
2:50
Day pleased with irons in CJ Cup Byron Nelson Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_croucherpaige_240430.jpg
6:26
CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds preview: fades, longshots
Now Playing