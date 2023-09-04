 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
mcilroy_1920_irishopen21_teeshot_crowd.jpg
How to watch: Irish Open, LPGA Kroger, FOH Collegiate
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Fantasy Football Player Profiles 2023: Lawrence aims to join elite tier

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldinterview_230904.jpg
Donald: ‘Very happy’ with Europe’s Ryder Cup team
nbc_gt_2intvs_230904.jpg
Hagestad, Sargent reflect on Walker Cup victory
nbc_gt_analysis_230904.jpg
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain’s picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
mcilroy_1920_irishopen21_teeshot_crowd.jpg
How to watch: Irish Open, LPGA Kroger, FOH Collegiate
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Fantasy Football Player Profiles 2023: Lawrence aims to join elite tier

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldinterview_230904.jpg
Donald: ‘Very happy’ with Europe’s Ryder Cup team
nbc_gt_2intvs_230904.jpg
Hagestad, Sargent reflect on Walker Cup victory
nbc_gt_analysis_230904.jpg
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain’s picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Europe stacks up against U.S. at Ryder Cup

September 4, 2023 10:35 AM
Jaime Diaz analyzes Team Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup team and Luke Donald's captain picks, highlighting why Europe's top-heavy team will be extremely competitive with Team USA.