MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: GG Jackson worth a look for skeleton-crew Grizzlies?
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
nbc_fnia_applebees_tbvsphi_240114.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Wild Card Weekend NFL Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
nbc_fnia_applebees_bufvspit_240114.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Wild Card Weekend and more

Top Clips

nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240114.jpg
Give me the headlines: The ‘Stroud pleaser’
nbc_pk_40for40pats_240112.jpg
40-For-40: Inside Belichick’s coaching mindset
nbc_simms_aws_kcvsmia_240114.jpg
How Mahomes picked apart Dolphins’ cover zero

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy highlights: Dubai Invitational, Round 3

January 13, 2024 11:06 AM
Look back on some of Rory McIlroy's best shots from Round 3 of the 2024 Dubai Invitational, where he recorded a 67 that leaves him one stroke behind Tommy Fleetwood at the top of the leaderboard.
