Top News

Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins keeps on winning even with retirement looming. She’s in the Italian Open semifinals
Jan Jensen
Jan Jensen’s loyalty and patience pay off with her promotion to Iowa women’s basketball head coach
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Jett Lawrence w trophy.JPG
Jett Lawrence reflects on highs and lows of the 2024 Supercross Championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_240515.jpg
PL Update: Manchester United best Newcastle
nbc_pl_everygoalmw37_240515.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240515.jpg
Ten Hag proud of Man Utd’s response v. Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Howe sounds off on VAR after loss to Man United

May 15, 2024 05:27 PM
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe doesn't hold back his thoughts on VAR following Newcastle's 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdate_240515.jpg
6:40
PL Update: Manchester United best Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everygoalmw37_240515.jpg
13:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240515.jpg
2:01
Ten Hag proud of Man Utd’s response v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhachehl_240515.jpg
17:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Chelsea Matchweek 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muvnewhilites_240515.jpg
12:02
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newhallgoal_240515.jpg
0:50
Hall blasts Newcastle to within one of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240515.jpg
1:05
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muhojlundgoal_240515.jpg
1:32
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jamesredcard_240515.jpg
3:33
James sent off for kick out on Pedro
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal2_240515.jpg
1:23
Nkunku doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mudiallogoal_240515.jpg
1:16
Diallo rockets Man United in front of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgordongoal_240515.jpg
1:17
Gordon puts Newcastle level v. Manchester United
Now Playing