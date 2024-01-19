Watch Now
Rory's best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 2
Relive Rory McIlroy's performance from Round 2 of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 2
Relive all of the best moments from Round 2 of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 2
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 1
Relive all of the best moments from Round 1 of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 1
Relive all of Rory McIlroy's performance from Round 1 of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.
GC Pod: Will we see more fire from McIlroy?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down Rory McIlroy's demeanor at the 2024 Dubai Invitational, questioning if he will "recapture the old swagger" he displayed in his younger days.
Roundtable: What to make of McIlroy’s mistakes
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf today to discuss Rory McIlroy's performance at the Dubai Invitational, explaining why the 34-year-old shouldn't be too concerned with the mistakes he made in his 2024 debut.
McIlroy: Sloppy mistakes expected in first week
Rory McIlroy reflects on a sloppy Round 4 of the Dubai Invitational, in which a couple water shots and a three-putt from two feet gave him a one-stroke defeat to Tommy Fleetwood.
Fleetwood: ‘That winning feeling is amazing’
Tommy Fleetwood discusses the "amazing" feeling of beating Rory McIlroy and the rest of the Dubai Invitational field, and Golf Central breaks down the key aspects of his win, especially his bunker game.
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Invitational, Round 4
Relive all of the best moments from Round 4 of the Dubai Invitational, where Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy battled back and forth until Fleetwood shot a 67 to finish atop the leaderboard.