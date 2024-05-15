 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of All-Star Race
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers fantasy basketball season recap
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun
Caitlin Clark finishes with 20 points as Indiana falls to Connecticut in WNBA opener

Top Clips

nbc_pl_vandevenmixedzone_240514.JPG
Van de Ven reacts to Spurs losing out on top four
nbc_roto_btepreakness_240514.jpg
Mystik Dan could be ‘overbet’ at Preakness Stakes
nbc_roto_btepgafavorites_240514.jpg
Scheffler, McIlroy have ‘fair’ prices at Valhalla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of All-Star Race
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers fantasy basketball season recap
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun
Caitlin Clark finishes with 20 points as Indiana falls to Connecticut in WNBA opener

Top Clips

nbc_pl_vandevenmixedzone_240514.JPG
Van de Ven reacts to Spurs losing out on top four
nbc_roto_btepreakness_240514.jpg
Mystik Dan could be ‘overbet’ at Preakness Stakes
nbc_roto_btepgafavorites_240514.jpg
Scheffler, McIlroy have ‘fair’ prices at Valhalla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Walker: Man City battled through nerves v. Spurs

May 15, 2024 07:00 AM
Kyle Walker admitted Manchester City needed to rely on their experience and to overcome their adrenaline and grind out a potentially title-winning 2-0 win over Tottenham.
Up Next
nbc_pl_vandevenmixedzone_240514.JPG
2:39
Van de Ven reacts to Spurs losing out on top four
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angepresser_240514.jpg
5:24
Postecoglou: Spurs foundations are fairly fragile
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(127)_copy.jpg
6:48
PL Update: Manchester City take over title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_240514.jpg
1:31
Man City ‘played with a lot of pride’ v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_spursvmchilites_240514.jpg
12:07
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Manchester City MWK 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_haaland2ndgoal_240514.jpg
1:40
Haaland’s penalty makes it 2-0 for City v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mchaalandgoal_240514.jpg
1:32
Haaland taps in Man City’s opener v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240513.jpg
3:32
Klopp: Match ‘got away from us’ in draw v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emeryintv_240513.jpg
3:38
Emery: ‘Everything is in our hands’ for Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240513.jpg
4:31
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool put on instant classic
Now Playing
nbc_pl_spurscitypreview_240513.jpg
2:53
Can Spurs upset City to give Arsenal life?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlvlivhilitesv2_240513.jpg
15:11
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 37
Now Playing