Does team golf have a standing place on PGA Tour?
Rex and Lav dive into what stood out from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and what they liked and didn’t like about the tournament, discussing if the format needs to be changed and team golf's place on Tour.
Does team golf have a standing place on PGA Tour?
Rex and Lav dive into what stood out from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and what they liked and didn’t like about the tournament, discussing if the format needs to be changed and team golf's place on Tour.
McIlroy, Lowry end Zurich Classic in ‘great style’
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry react to winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, discussing how they're comfort level and friendship keyed the victory for the duo.
Green caps off ‘amazing week’ with victory
Hannah Green discusses her amazing week and comfort level on the course after winning the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday.
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
Watch final round highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, held at TPC Louisiana.
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 3
Watch Round 3 highlights from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Green ‘comfortable’ at JM Eagle LA Championship
Hannah Green discusses the wind being a factor on the back nine and putting herself in a chance to win the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday.
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
Watch Round 3 highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, held at TPC Louisiana.