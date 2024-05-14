Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes: Odds and Analysis of Each Horse

The 149th Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse-racing’s Triple Crown, is Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD. Coverage of the 2024 Preakness Stakes will begin on NBC and Peacock at 4:30P ET.

CNBC and Peacock will carry the early afternoon races from Pimlico beginning at 1:30P ET. Viewers can also stream Preakness coverage on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

Post time for The Preakness Stakes is slated for 6:50P ET on Saturday.

Following a win in one of the closest finishes in the history of the Kentucky Derby, Mystik Dan continues his bid for the Holy Grail of horse-racing, the Triple Crown.

Despite his success at Churchill Downs, Mystik Dan (5-2) is not the favorite in the Preakness. That honor belongs to the Bob Baffert-trained Muth (8-5). The favorite won the Arkansas Derby with Mystik Dan having finished third. Having not run in the Kentucky Derby, Muth enters the race far fresher than the Derby winner who will be racing with just two weeks of rest for the second time in his career. Mystik Dan finished fifth in an allowance race at Churchill Downs two weeks after winning a maiden special weight event in November of last year. No question Trainer Kenny McPeek is hoping for a better result this weekend.

Tuscan Gold (8-1) and Imagination (6-1) are also among the favorites in the 11-horse field.

The Tale of the Tape for the 149th Preakness Stakes

What: The 149th Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD

Distance: 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs)

Purse: $2,000,000

Post Time: 6:50P ET

Weather Forecast: 74 degrees but a 40% chance of showers

Network: NBC (beginning at 4:30P ET)

Streaming: Peacock

Looking to place a wager on The Preakness or simply interested in learning more about the horses in the field for Saturday’s Preakness? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse along with highlights from a recent race.

Mugatu (20-1) Trainer: J. Engler | Jockey: J. Bravo

Was at Churchill Downs hoping to crash the party but with just Encino scratching, Mugatu was left in the stables. Finished 5th in the Blue Grass Stakes.

Fun Fact: Named after Jacobim Mugatu, a character in the movie “Zoolander”

Uncle Heavy (20-1) Trainer: B. Reid, Jr. | Jockey: I. Ortiz, Jr.

Finished 5th in the Wood Memorial following a win in the Grade 3 Withers. Traveling to Pimlico from Philadelphia Parx.

Trainer Reid expects Uncle Heavy to make a big run from the back of the pack as the leaders tire. Reid’s first start in the Preakness.

Catching Freedom (6-1) Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat

Finished 4th in the Kentucky Derby

Has victories on three different tracks (Churchill Downs, Oaklawn Park and Fair Grounds) and will look for a fourth at Pimlico.

Muth (8-5) Trainer: B. Baffert | Jockey: J. Hernandez

Won the Arkansas Derby and was 2nd in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

The favorite in the race and the unquestioned class of this field. Went to court to attempt to get the Baffert suspension lifted but was denied a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

Mystik Dan (5-2) Trainer: K. McPeek | Jockey: B. Hernandez, Jr.

Winner of the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Has little experience racing on short rest and what little experience he has yielded poor results

Seize the Grey (15-1) Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas | Jockey: J. Torres

Won the Pat Day Mile on the Derby undercard May 4th at Churchill Downs

Fun Fact: Seize the Grey has more than 2,000 co-owners. Jockey Torres making his Triple Crown debut in this race.

Just Steel (15-1) Trainer: D. Wayne Lucas | Jockey: J. Rosario

Finished a distant 17th in the Kentucky Derby

Trainer D. Wayne Lucas has won the Preakness 6 times.

Tuscan Gold (8-1) Trainer: C. Brown | Jockey: T. Gaffalione

3rd in the Louisiana Derby

Has speed but not a closer. Lightly-run. Has not raced since the Louisiana Derby.

Imagination (6-1) Trainer: B. Baffert | Jockey: F. Dettori

Placed 2nd in the Santa Anita Derby

Did not race in the Kentucky Derby due to the Baffert suspension. Has yet to finish worse than 2nd in six career starts.

