Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes: Odds and Analysis of Each Horse

  
Published May 13, 2024 08:42 PM

The 149th Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse-racing’s Triple Crown, is Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD. Coverage of the 2024 Preakness Stakes will begin on NBC and Peacock at 4:30P ET.

CNBC and Peacock will carry the early afternoon races from Pimlico beginning at 1:30P ET. Viewers can also stream Preakness coverage on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

Post time for The Preakness Stakes is slated for 6:50P ET on Saturday.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight throughout the Triple Crown season weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Following a win in one of the closest finishes in the history of the Kentucky Derby, Mystik Dan continues his bid for the Holy Grail of horse-racing, the Triple Crown.

Despite his success at Churchill Downs, Mystik Dan (5-2) is not the favorite in the Preakness. That honor belongs to the Bob Baffert-trained Muth (8-5). The favorite won the Arkansas Derby with Mystik Dan having finished third. Having not run in the Kentucky Derby, Muth enters the race far fresher than the Derby winner who will be racing with just two weeks of rest for the second time in his career. Mystik Dan finished fifth in an allowance race at Churchill Downs two weeks after winning a maiden special weight event in November of last year. No question Trainer Kenny McPeek is hoping for a better result this weekend.

Tuscan Gold (8-1) and Imagination (6-1) are also among the favorites in the 11-horse field.

The Tale of the Tape for the 149th Preakness Stakes

What: The 149th Preakness Stakes
When: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD
Distance: 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs)
Purse: $2,000,000
Post Time: 6:50P ET
Weather Forecast: 74 degrees but a 40% chance of showers
Network: NBC (beginning at 4:30P ET)
Streaming: Peacock

Looking to place a wager on The Preakness or simply interested in learning more about the horses in the field for Saturday’s Preakness? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse along with highlights from a recent race.

MugatuSilks.jpg
Mugatu (20-1)
UncleHeavySilks.jpg
Uncle Heavy (20-1)
CatchingFreedomSilks.jpg
Catching Freedom (6-1)
  • Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat
  • Finished 4th in the Kentucky Derby
  • Has victories on three different tracks (Churchill Downs, Oaklawn Park and Fair Grounds) and will look for a fourth at Pimlico.
MuthSilks.jpg
Muth (8-5)
MystikDanSilks.jpg
Mystik Dan (5-2)
  • Trainer: K. McPeek | Jockey: B. Hernandez, Jr.
  • Winner of the 2024 Kentucky Derby
  • Has little experience racing on short rest and what little experience he has yielded poor results
SeizeTheGraySilks.jpg
Seize the Grey (15-1)
JustSteelSilks.jpg
Just Steel (15-1)
TuscanGoldSilks.jpg
Tuscan Gold (8-1)
  • Trainer: C. Brown | Jockey: T. Gaffalione
  • 3rd in the Louisiana Derby
  • Has speed but not a closer. Lightly-run. Has not raced since the Louisiana Derby.
ImaginationSilks.jpg
Imagination (6-1)
  • Trainer: B. Baffert | Jockey: F. Dettori
  • Placed 2nd in the Santa Anita Derby
  • Did not race in the Kentucky Derby due to the Baffert suspension. Has yet to finish worse than 2nd in six career starts.

