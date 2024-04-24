Watch Now
Brother combos excited for Zurich Classic
Parker and Pierceson Coody, Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick and Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard discuss the dynamics of playing as brother duos at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Parker and Pierceson Coody, Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick and Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard discuss the dynamics of playing as brother duos at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Rory McIlroy talks about the potential for him to rejoin the PGA Tour Policy Board and his wish for unification in the game of golf.
Hannah Green calls into Golf Today to discuss the challenge of trying to unseat Nelly Korda, her enjoyment playing the JM Eagle LA Championship and her dream of representing Australia in another Olympics.
Stewart Cink joins Golf Today to discuss how his views on tournament hosting have changed and why hosting the Mistubishi Electric Classic is a 'second chance; a mulligan'.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss Rory McIlroy's return to the PGA Tour Policy Board, as well as Nelly Korda's and Scottie Scheffler's eagerness (or lack thereof) to market themselves in golf.
International Presidents Cup team captain Mike Weir discusses the importance of experience in his assistant captain's picks and the positive momentum he is seeing for his team.
Scottie Scheffler tells Todd Lewis about his RBC Heritage win, what it means to reach 10 PGA Tour wins, whether he feels like there's still room to improve and how much he's excited to get home with a child on the way.
Grant Boone joins Golf Today to discuss Nelly Korda's historic five-start winning streak and what her superstardom means for the LPGA Tour.
Watch the best shots from Scottie Scheffler's stop-and-start final round of the RBC Heritage, which saw the world No. 1 casually earn his fourth win in five starts.