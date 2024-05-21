Watch Now
Morikawa's game suited to Charles Schwab Challenge
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter give their favorite bets for this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour -- including Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tony Finau and Aaron Rai.
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter give their favorite bets for this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour -- including Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tony Finau and Aaron Rai.
Tiger still feels like he can win golf tournaments
Tiger Woods discusses his mentality and the state of his game heading into the PGA Championship, adding that he still feels like he has the ability to win golf tournaments.
Thomas on playing at home for PGA Championship
With the PGA Championship beginning Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club, Justin Thomas comments on playing professionally in his hometown of Louisville for the first time, sharing his expectations and history with the course.
HLs: Best shots from Wells Fargo Championship
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, where Rory McIlroy pulled away for a record fourth win at Quail Hollow.
Van Rooyen golfs, lives in honor of late ‘Trazzy’
Once fighting for his PGA Tour status while Jon "Trazzy" Trasamar was fighting for his life, Erik van Rooyen's late best friend's memory keeps everything in perspective and inspires him to play — live — fearlessly.
More faith in McIlroy, Scheffler or Koepka at PGA?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss which golfer they have the most faith in ahead of the PGA Championship, debating between Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and defending champion Brooks Koepka.
Highlights: Gotterup wins Myrtle Beach Classic
Watch some of the top shots from Chris Gotterup in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, his first PGA Tour victory.
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
Xander Schauffele believes he is "doing a lot of things right" but notes a handful of small mistakes in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, ultimately falling short of the win.
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
Rory McIlroy tells Todd Lewis that his putter was the key to his Wells Fargo Championship breakaway and that his confidence is soaring at the right time of the season, with the PGA Championship at Valhalla up next.
Highlights: McIlroy breaks away in Wells Fargo
Watch highlights of Rory McIlroy's final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, which saw him break away on the back nine to win comfortably.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.