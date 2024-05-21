Watch Now
Speed Round: Top SNF matchups of 2024 NFL season
Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor examine the 2024 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule, discussing which matchups they're looking forward to next season.
Which NFL superstars are in Jefferson’s tier?
Maria Taylor and Devin McCourty pick players who they think are in the same tier as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, ultimately curating a group of top-shelf offensive players.
Goff has everything he needs to continue success
Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor analyze Jared Goff's contract extension with the Lions, discussing why he's set up for continued success in Detroit.
As Rodgers returns, what’s the Jets’ ceiling?
Maria Taylor and Devin McCourty weigh how Aaron Rodgers’ recovery will impact the New York Jets, with McCourty stating “the buzz is big” around the QB’s return to the field.
Will Zeke, Dak withstand Cowboys’ full schedule?
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison talk about the questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and whether Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott will stay in the starting lineup throughout the full schedule.
Who has a favorable early season NFL schedule?
With the 2024 NFL schedule released, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss what the early season looks like for the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
Ravens, Bills, Jaguars have tough early matchups
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison analyze the schedules for Baltimore, Buffalo, and Jacksonville, and explain why all three teams will be tested out of the gate.
Best SNF matchups in 2024 NFL schedule
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison review the 2024 NFL schedule, sharing Sunday Night Football games that pique their interest, including the Rams vs. Lions and Ravens vs. Chiefs.
FNIA Storytime: Breaking down Tom Brady’s roast
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms recount the roast of Tom Brady, highlighting the best moments and biggest surprises, as well as the next athlete they would like to see take center stage.
Simms explains process behind 2024 QB rankings
Chris Simms discusses the thought process behind how he constructs his 2024 NFL quarterback rankings, which releases on Monday, May 13.
Which teams helped themselves in the offseason?
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms analyze which NFL teams helped themselves the most in the offseason, including the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.
Landing spots for top NFL free agents
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms explore the best fits for some of the NFL's best remaining free agents, including landing spots for Justin Simmons and Xavien Howard.