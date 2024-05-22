 Skip navigation
Iga Swiatek
Betting the French Open: Swiatek the Heavy Favorite for a Reason
PGA Championship
Louisville police, mayor to update Scottie Scheffler investigation, release available footage on Thursday
GOLF: MAY 19 PGA Championship
Rex & Lav pod: How did Xander Schauffele gain speed and power without going awry?

nbc_golf_gt_comointbv_240522.jpg
Como details approach to coaching Schauffele
nbc_golf_gcpod_xanderspeedtraining_240522.jpg
Schauffele’s speed training was vital to title win
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240522.jpg
Pacers’ Game 1 loss to Celtics was a ‘gut punch’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hanse details Colonial Country Club renovation

May 22, 2024 04:45 PM
Gil Hanse joins Golf Today to outline how big of an undertaking it was to renovate the golf course at Colonial Country Club ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
nbc_golf_gt_gilhanseoncolonialchanges_240522.jpg
5:45
Hanse details Colonial Country Club renovation
nbc_golf_gt_comointbv_240522.jpg
13:21
Como details approach to coaching Schauffele
nbc_golf_gt_colonialcountryclubupdates_240521.jpg
4:53
Players react to Colonial Country Club updates
nbc_golf_gt_annikaawardpresentation_240521__286681.jpg
4:46
Sorenstam gives fellow Swede Lindblad Annika Award
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
1:14
Scheffler working on putting before Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerarestupdate_240521.jpg
1:09
Scheffler arrest investigation still ongoing
nbc_golf_nellykorda_240520.jpg
5:40
Sirak: Korda’s belief has caught up to her ability
nbc_golf_schefflerupdate_240524.jpg
2:22
Scheffler’s arraignment hearing rescheduled
nbc_golf_gt_kordadiscussion_240508.jpg
3:20
Korda becoming the ‘Caitlin Clark of women’s golf’
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosintv_240508.jpg
8:32
Bryan brothers excited for Myrtle Beach Classic
