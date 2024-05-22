Watch Now
Hanse details Colonial Country Club renovation
Gil Hanse joins Golf Today to outline how big of an undertaking it was to renovate the golf course at Colonial Country Club ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Chris Como joins Golf Today to share his experience and strategy coaching Xander Schauffele, who secured his first major win at the 2024 PGA Championship.
Hailey Hunter runs through the extensive renovations to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas that players must adjust to ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
LSU's Ingrid Lindblad receives the Annika Trophy, named after fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam, for the national female collegiate player of the year before she and Sorenstam comment on the meaning of the award.
Hailey Hunt reports that Scottie Scheffler has been practicing his putting ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after struggling on the green in last year's event.
Golf Today provides an update from the Scottie Scheffler arrest, stating that the Louisville Police Department will investigate protocols from the incident.
Golf Channel's Ron Sirak describes the historical magnitude of Nelly Korda's run and notes the traits Korda has that puts her up there with other golf greats.
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to report the latest regarding Scottie Scheffler's arraignment hearing and how it will affect his schedule going forward.
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss how Nelly Korda's success on the green is spreading her influence beyond just the women's golf sphere.