Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
Watch the best shots from third-round action at the Meijer LPGA Classic, where Grace Kim leads the tournament after Saturday's action.
Watch the best shots from third-round action at the Meijer LPGA Classic, where Grace Kim leads the tournament after Saturday's action.
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the Meijer LPGA Classic, where Ally Ewing and Grace Kim co-lead halfway through the tournament.
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the Meijer LPGA Classic, where Alison Lee holds a two-shot lead after 18 holes.
Wie West, Lopez pay homage to LPGA founders
Michelle Wie West and Nancy Lopez explain the incredible importance of the LPGA's founders as they were inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Palmer takes her place in World Golf Hall of Fame
Anne Murray introduces Sandra Palmer for induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, and Palmer recalls the winding road of her golf career, which included two major championships.
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA ShopRite Classic.
Strom’s first career LPGA victory felt ‘surreal’
After winning her first LPGA Tour title at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Linnea Strom detailed her approach to the historic final round, in which she shot a final round 60 to vault into the lead and take home the trophy.
Strom: ‘Everything clicked’ during major comeback
After notching the sixth 60 in LPGA history, Linnea Strom discussed her stunning round. The Swedish golfer took the clubhouse lead after being tied for 52nd place entering the final round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Inside Hataoka’s DQ from LPGA Classic
The Golf Central crew breaks down Nasa Hataoka's disqualification from the ShopRite LPGA Classic, and the impact it could have on the makeup of the Japanese women's Olympic team.