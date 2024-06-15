Par-4 13th hole wrecks Tony Finau and Ludvig Åberg on Saturday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250
Sam Mayer celebrates Iowa Xfinity win but also explains what ‘makes me so mad’
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250
Sam Mayer wins in overtime at Iowa Speedway: NASCAR Xfinity Series results
MX 2024 Rd 04 High Point Ty Masterpool.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins both High Point motos and overall Ty Masterpool gets first SuperMotocross in in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usopen_dechambeauhole14_240615.jpg
DeChambeau turns wayward drive into huge birdie
nbc_golf_lpga_meijerround3_bestshots_240615.jpg
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_nas_hyveeperks250v2_240615.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250
Sam Mayer celebrates Iowa Xfinity win but also explains what ‘makes me so mad’
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250
Sam Mayer wins in overtime at Iowa Speedway: NASCAR Xfinity Series results
MX 2024 Rd 04 High Point Ty Masterpool.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins both High Point motos and overall Ty Masterpool gets first SuperMotocross in in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usopen_dechambeauhole14_240615.jpg
DeChambeau turns wayward drive into huge birdie
nbc_golf_lpga_meijerround3_bestshots_240615.jpg
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_nas_hyveeperks250v2_240615.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Par-4 13th hole wrecks Tony Finau and Ludvig Åberg on Saturday

  
Published June 15, 2024 07:42 PM
Åberg 'built to perform' on golf's biggest stages
June 14, 2024 09:35 PM
On the Golf Channel Podcast after Friday's Round 2 of the U.S. Open, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner laud Ludvig Åberg's "relaxed" day at Pinehurst No. 2 and argue his game and demeanor are fit for golf's biggest stages.

The par-4 13th at Pinehurst No. 2 played only 368 yards on Saturday at the U.S. Open, but it took its toll on a couple of big-name contenders.

First, it was Tony Finau.

A co-leader at one point during the round, Finau was two back when his second shot at the 13th spun off the front of the green. He then elected to use his putter for his third shot and his ball sped over a mound, past the flag and into the back bunker. His fourth shot, from the sand, landed on the green but rolled off the front. After five shots, his ball finally settled on the putting surface, 7 feet from the hole, but he missed the putt for double bogey.

That dropped Finau to 1 under, five back at the time. He finished on that number after a 2-over 72.

Then, it was Ludvig Åberg.

The overnight leader was playing catchup when he reached the 13th. Trailing by two, Åberg hit his tee shot into the native area on the left. His second shot finished short of the green, in a similar spot to where Finau was. And like Finau — but with a wedge — Åberg’s third shot rolled through the green into the back bunker. And, just like Finau, Åberg couldn’t keep his fourth shot on the green as it rolled off the front slope.

He went on to make triple bogey as well and dropped to 2 under, five off the lead.