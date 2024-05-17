 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro in 2025
2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Updated tee times for Round 2 of the PGA Championship at Valhalla
2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler tees off in Round 2 of PGA Championship after early-morning arrest

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Scheffler arrested, released before PGA Round 2

May 17, 2024 09:25 AM
Dan Patrick shares reports on Scottie Scheffler's arrest and release, as well as his initial charges, ahead of the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship.