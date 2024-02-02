Watch Now
Åberg holding strong after 7-under round at Pebble
Ludvig Åberg's recaps his second-round 65 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and what it will take to hold strong at the top of the leaderboard entering the weekend.
Scheffler reflects on ‘quality’ Round 2 at Pebble
Scottie Scheffler talks with Todd Lewis about what was working for him on Friday after an impressive Round 2 performance at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Åberg holding strong after 7-under round at Pebble
Ludvig Åberg's recaps his second-round 65 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and what it will take to hold strong at the top of the leaderboard entering the weekend.
Conditions at Pebble feeding into JT’s creativity
Justin Thomas sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss how the course conditions through the first two rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am have affected his approach and seeing hard work pay off.
Allen jokes about golfing against Brady at Pebble
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen joins Todd Lewis to discuss playing against Tom Brady in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the mental benefits of playing golf.
Cantlay, McIlroy optimistic about SSG investment
Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy weigh in on the Strategic Sports Group's investment into the PGA Tour, expressing optimism about the opportunities the deal will create.
Wet weather hits Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Todd Lewis reports from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where competitors will potentially deal with the rain for the entire tournament.
Pavon: ‘Trusting the process’ has led to success
Matthieu Pavon looks back at winning the Farmers Insurance Open, golf's growth in France, what worked for him in the opening round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and more.
McIlroy’s Pebble Rd 1 ends with two-stroke penalty
Golf Central looks back on Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which started off hot but ended in rough fashion, punctuated by a two-stroke penalty.
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of action at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
PGA Tour, Strategic Sports Group deal fallout
Legal expert Jodi Balsam talks with Rich Lerner about the PGA Tour's deal with Strategic Sports Group and how that may affect negotiations with the Public Investment Fund.
Rory docked two strokes for illegal drop on No. 7
Rory McIlroy was assessed a two-stroke penalty on the par-5 seventh at Spyglass Hill, resulting in a triple-bogey 8 during Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.