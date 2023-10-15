 Skip navigation
Top News

Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes
Americans Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes win beach volleyball world title
Acciona Open Golf Of Spain - Round 4
Pavon claims first DPWT title at Spanish Open; Rahm surges in Round 4
NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington
AP Top 25: Washington into top 5 for 1st time in 6 years. Air Force ranked for 1st time since 2019.

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_231015.jpg
Larson earns chance for second Cup championship
nbc_nas_truex_231015.jpg
Truex Jr. battles to top-10 despite strategy
nbc_nas_bell_231015.jpg
Bell: ‘Didn’t quite capture moment’ at Las Vegas

Watch Now

Cole: Putter change aided week-low 62 at Shriners

October 15, 2023 05:53 PM
Eric Cole speaks about his final round 62 at the Shriners Children's Open, which set a new personal PGA Tour low round and tied the tournament's low round.
nbc_golf_pga_ericcoleint_231015.jpg
1:02
Cole: Putter change aided week-low 62 at Shriners
nbc_golf_penske_231014_1920x1080_2273283139947.jpg
1:37
Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners
nbc_golf_shrinersrd3_231014.jpg
4:06
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_andybean_231014.jpg
0:45
11-time PGA Tour winner Andy Bean dies at age 70
nbc_golf_gc_griffinitv_231013.jpg
3:13
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonrd2takeaways_231013.jpg
14:45
Thompson: Support ‘inspiring’ in PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gc_champrd2anaylsis_231023.jpg
4:07
Champ’s ‘swing wasn’t there,’ but co-leads at -12
shrinersrd2.jpg
4:51
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_thompsonshrineropen_231013.jpg
10:38
Thompson: Shriners nerves similar to Solheim Cup
Shriners Children's Open - Round One
6:06
Thompson hitting ‘quality drives’ at Shriners
nbc_golf_gc_hosslerrd1analyis_231012.jpg
6:28
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
nbc_golf_gc_lexi1stroundanalysis_231012.jpg
1:43
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut
