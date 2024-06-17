Watch Now
Ravens, Chiefs will be 'fun to watch' in Week 1
Mike Florio answers some questions from the Pro Football Talk mailbag including the matchups he's most looking forward to and which USFL player is most likely to make an NFL roster.
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
Mike Florio discusses the Birmingham Stallions winning the UFC Championship for their third consecutive spring football title, giving his thoughts on the league and overall presentation.
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs
Mike Florio explains why the San Francisco 49ers should consider signing Brock Purdy to a new deal right after the conclusion of the regular season, and right before the start of the playoffs.
Analyzing NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ class-action lawsuit
Mike Florio breaks down the class-action lawsuit against the NFL by 'Sunday Ticket' subscribers, where both Roger Goodell and Jerry Jones will testify this week.
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
The NFL fined the Falcons and forced them to forfeit a single pick due to its tampering investigation, a punishment that Mike Florio feels doesn't fit what the league has done in the past.
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
The NFL found insufficient evidence that the Eagles tampered with Saquon Barkley, but Mike Florio believes the league isn't completely closing their investigation.
Unpacking specifics of Sunday Ticket trial
Mike Florio provides an update on the ongoing Sunday Ticket trial, including the history of the case dating back to 2015 and the potential antirust violations associated with it.
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
Mike Florio wonders which star NFL wide receiver will get paid next, with Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings deal a new target for the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase.
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson
Mike Florio reacts to Justin Jefferson's historic extension with the Vikings, which comes on the heels of question marks about the star wide receiver's future in Minnesota given his price tag.