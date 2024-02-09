 Skip navigation
Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round One
Theegala leads after suspended, freezing, rainy Rd. 1 in Phoenix
SWIM-WORLD-2023
Summer McIntosh ends Katie Ledecky’s win streak in 800m freestyle
16_wmpo23_d2.jpg
How to watch: TV times, streams for WM Phoenix Open

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michigan_ind_240208.jpg
WBB Highlights: Indiana rallies back to defeat MSU
nbc_golf_gc_shithpostrd1reax_240208.jpg
Theegala ‘looked comfortable’ at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_pheonixopenrd1hl_240208.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round One
Theegala leads after suspended, freezing, rainy Rd. 1 in Phoenix
SWIM-WORLD-2023
Summer McIntosh ends Katie Ledecky’s win streak in 800m freestyle
16_wmpo23_d2.jpg
How to watch: TV times, streams for WM Phoenix Open

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michigan_ind_240208.jpg
WBB Highlights: Indiana rallies back to defeat MSU
nbc_golf_gc_shithpostrd1reax_240208.jpg
Theegala ‘looked comfortable’ at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_pheonixopenrd1hl_240208.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 1

February 8, 2024 09:26 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the rowdy 16th hole during Round 1 at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
nbc_golf_bestfromhole16round1_240208.jpg
2:29
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_shithpostrd1reax_240208.jpg
6:22
Theegala ‘looked comfortable’ at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_pheonixopenrd1hl_240208.jpg
6:51
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsfeature_240208.jpg
6:04
Tiger’s unique rise to prominence set him apart
nbc_golf_gc_sahithintv_240208.jpg
3:02
Theegala: Conditions are changing Phoenix Open
dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_jthomasv3_240130.jpg
4:53
Analyzing Thomas’ golf swing
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_240207.jpg
6:00
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
nbc_golf_gc_dreyerintv_240207.jpg
2:25
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am cut short by heavy rains
nbc_golf_gt_arodriguezintv_240207.jpg
2:02
A-Rod: Phoenix one of the most exciting places
nbc_golf_gt_emmittsmithintv_240207.jpg
8:35
Pursuit of perfection drew Smith to golf
nbc_golf_gt_jthomasonlivplayers_240207.jpg
6:40
JT: LIV pros shouldn’t return to PGA Tour easily
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240207.jpg
6:03
Scheffler: ‘Different levels’ in LIV defections
