Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Genesis Invitational field: Who’s joining host Tiger at Riviera?
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor wraps up 60, finishes Friday with share of WM Phoenix Open lead
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals
Bill to help relocate Washington Capitals, Wizards sails through 1st Virginia legislative hearing

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerround2_240209.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_phoenixopenrd2hl_240209.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
nbc_roto_fantasystockdeadline_240209.jpg
Bagley, Grimes benefitted from NBA Trade Deadline

Watch Now

Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 2

February 9, 2024 08:40 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the rowdy 16th hole during Round 2 at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
nbc_golf_schefflerround2_240209.jpg
4:39
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_bestfrom16thholerd2_240209.jpg
2:12
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_phoenixopenrd2hl_240209.jpg
8:18
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_smyliesspots_240209.JPG
1:43
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
nbc_golf_bestfromhole16round1_240208.jpg
2:29
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_shithpostrd1reax_240208.jpg
6:22
Theegala ‘looked comfortable’ at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_pheonixopenrd1hl_240208.jpg
6:51
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsfeature_240208.jpg
6:04
Tiger’s unique rise to prominence set him apart
nbc_golf_gc_sahithintv_240208.jpg
3:02
Theegala: Conditions are changing Phoenix Open
dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_jthomasv3_240130.jpg
4:53
Analyzing Thomas’ golf swing
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_240207.jpg
6:00
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
nbc_golf_gc_dreyerintv_240207.jpg
2:25
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am cut short by heavy rains
