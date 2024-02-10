Watch Now
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 2
Check out the best shots and moments from the rowdy 16th hole during Round 2 at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
Up Next
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
Analyzing Scheffler's putting at WM Phoenix Open
Scottie Scheffler sits T5 in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open, and Golf Central analyzes his performance and what he needs to capitalize in his putting stroke ahead of the weekend.
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 2
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 2
Check out the best shots and moments from the rowdy 16th hole during Round 2 at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open on Friday, where play was temporarily suspended due to darkness.
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
In this edition of Smylie's Spots, Nick Saban, Michael Phelps, Nate Bargatze, Dylan Dreyer, Jake Owen express excitement ahead of playing in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am.
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 1
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the rowdy 16th hole during Round 1 at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
Theegala ‘looked comfortable’ at WM Phoenix Open
Theegala 'looked comfortable' at WM Phoenix Open
The Golf Central crew breaks down Sahith Theegala's first round performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where the 26-year-old was able to brace the elements in Arizona.
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where play was temporarily suspended.
Tiger’s unique rise to prominence set him apart
Tiger's unique rise to prominence set him apart
Ahead of Tiger Woods' 2024 season debut at The Genesis Invitational, relive his rise to prominence and influence that transcended the game of golf.
Theegala: Conditions are changing Phoenix Open
Theegala: Conditions are changing Phoenix Open
Sahith Theegala describes the difficult conditions during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open before play was suspended and how different the course is playing as a result compared to past years.
Analyzing Thomas’ golf swing
Analyzing Thomas' golf swing
Brandel Chamblee dives into what makes Justin Thomas one of the best iron players in recent years, including the path of the butt end of the club, the close gap between his elbows and more.
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
Rickie Fowler calls in to discuss his fondness for TPC Scottsdale, how he improved in working with Butch Harmon and more.