MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber placed on injured list by the Phillies
Travelers Championship - Round Three
Two-time champion Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay highlight John Deere Classic field
History of the claret jug, golf’s oldest prize

nbc_golf_fujitahl_240628.jpg
HLs: Fujita atop leaderboard at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_ussenioropenrd2hl_240628.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
cbell.jpg
How Bell and Co. overcame wet conditions at Loudon

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
HLs: van Rooyen surges up leaderboard in Detroit

June 28, 2024 06:45 PM
Check out the best shots from Erik van Rooyen during Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he put up an impressive -8 to surge up the leaderboard.
nbc_golf_vanrooyenrd2bestshots_240628.jpg
4:14
HLs: van Rooyen surges up leaderboard in Detroit
nbc_golf_gc_zalatoris_240627.jpg
2:45
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
nbc_golf_gc_bhatia_240627.jpg
3:25
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_rickiefowlerv2_240627.jpg
4:55
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_rmcrd1_240627.jpg
8:03
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_240627.jpg
12:17
DeChambeau is ‘emerging’ as golf’s next star
nbc_golf_pgadiscussionrexlav_240626.jpg
6:28
How to improve the lulls in the PGA Tour season
nbc_golf_gt_nickbienz_240626.jpg
8:56
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gc_rexlav_240626__140325.jpg
11:15
Putting Scheffler’s historic season in context
nbc_golf_gc_tlewisreporttomkim_240626.jpg
5:19
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisrickiefowler_240625.jpg
7:52
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
10:22
Who will step into the spotlight at the RMC?
