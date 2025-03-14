 Skip navigation
MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Othani lead Rotoworld’s preseason Top 300 for 2025
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Big Ten Tournament - Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA The Players Championship
Akshay Bhatia and Min Woo Lee co-lead The Players as Justin Thomas ties course record

nbc_golf_morikawareaxv2_250314.jpg
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa’s spot on 5
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250314.jpg
Wagner tries Spieth’s lefty shot from fifth hole
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250314.jpg
Chaos lovers to get their fill on Players weekend

Players co-leader Lee 'has game' to win big events

March 14, 2025 07:48 PM
Watch Min Woo Lee's highlights from the Round 2 that vaulted him into the 36-hole co-lead at The Players Championship, then hear from the Australian before Live From breaks down his performance and chances.
nbc_golf_morikawareaxv2_250314.jpg
3:22
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa’s spot on 5
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250314.jpg
3:46
Wagner tries Spieth’s lefty shot from fifth hole
nbc_golf_roryhlsreax_250314.jpg
10:11
Driving fix the key for McIlroy Friday at Players
nbc_golf_theplayersrd2_250314.jpg
14:58
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtintv_250314.jpg
4:36
Thomas reflects after 10-under 62 at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_golf_jthighlights_250314.jpg
6:47
Highlights: Thomas shoots 62, ties course record
nbc_golf_jt17_250314.jpg
1:09
Thomas drains long birdie putt on 17th at Players
nbc_golf_rai17_250314.jpg
1:13
Rai falls victim to 17th with triple-bogey
nbc_golf_tostiwalkandtalk_250314.jpg
2:27
Tosti: ‘It’s a dream’ to make Players debut
nbc_golf_bhatiaint_250314.jpg
3:03
Bhatia reviews top shots, putts from Players Rd. 2
