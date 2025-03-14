Watch Now
Players co-leader Lee 'has game' to win big events
Watch Min Woo Lee's highlights from the Round 2 that vaulted him into the 36-hole co-lead at The Players Championship, then hear from the Australian before Live From breaks down his performance and chances.
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa’s spot on 5
Johnson Wagner got a chance to put his short game under the microscope after Round 2 of The Players Championship, trying the chip that Collin Morikawa faced on the par-4 5th hole -- and doing so brilliantly.
Wagner tries Spieth’s lefty shot from fifth hole
Johnson Wagner tries to replicate Jordan Spieth's left-handed shot from behind a bush at the fifth hole of TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship. How did it go?
Driving fix the key for McIlroy Friday at Players
Rory McIlroy made a dramatic turnaround with his driver in his 4-under 68 second round of The Players Championship, giving the Live From crew confidence in his prospects as he enters the weekend just two strokes back.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Thomas reflects after 10-under 62 at TPC Sawgrass
Justin Thomas reflects after tying the TPC Sawgrass course record with a 10-under 62 that included 11 birdies, detailing how he kept the "gas pedal down" in the second round of The Players Championship and made history.
Highlights: Thomas shoots 62, ties course record
After barely breaking 80 in the first round of The Players Championship, Justin Thomas bounced back and made TPC Sawgrass history with a 10-under 62 in the second round. Watch his best shots from his amazing day here.
Thomas drains long birdie putt on 17th at Players
Star American golfer Justin Thomas birdied the iconic 17th hole during the second round of The Players Championship on Friday en route to shooting a 10-under 62 and tying the TPC Sawgrass course record.
Rai falls victim to 17th with triple-bogey
Aaron Rai aced hole 17 at TPC Sawgrass two years ago. He learned a different fate on Friday, finding the water and three-putting for a triple bogey.
Tosti: ‘It’s a dream’ to make Players debut
Alejandro Tosti discusses what it means to him to be competing in his first Players Championship, and the excitement of making his first career ace on No. 17 in Wednesday's practice round.