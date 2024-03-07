Watch Now
Spieth recaps roller-coaster Rd. 1 at API
Jordan Spieth discusses his Round 1 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining where he can clean things up heading into Round 2.
Jordan Spieth discusses his Round 1 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining where he can clean things up heading into Round 2.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
Check out the best shots from the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where Shane Lowry has the early lead.
Lowry: Outplayed ‘low expectations’ in API Round 1
Shane Lowry talks about his opening round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he began with "very low expectations" given prior struggles at Bay Hill but finished atop the leaderboard.
Theegala’s aggressiveness pays off in API Round 1
Sahith Theegala breaks down his Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, in which some aggressiveness on a scoreable day and a couple sunk chips helped him to a 4-under 68.
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
Hear from Viktor Hovland on trying to rebuild confidence during a slow start to the 2024 PGA Tour season and switching swing coaches again. Then, Golf Central argues Hovland's frequent changes may be hurting his game.
Lee ‘cooking’ at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Min Woo Lee discusses his Round 1 performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, how he's able to interact with his fans and inspire kids that want to play golf.
Zalatoris ‘learning something every week’
After his 3-under opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Will Zalatoris comments on building momentum early in the weekend and his progress back to full strength.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande.
‘Biggest loser’ in golf right now is the fans
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss how "broken" the top level of golf is due to the divide between PGA Tour and LIV Golf players.
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
Todd Lewis reports on the creation of the PGA Tour Enterprises Board of Directors and the expansion of the PGA Tour Policy Board from 12 to 14 members, with Joe Ogilvie joining both boards.
Breaking down No. 9, No. 18 at Bay Hill
Gain crucial insights into the ninth and 18th holes at Bay Hill ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.