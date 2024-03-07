 Skip navigation
GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Good form beats out bad track record for Lowry at Bay Hill
Puerto Rico Open - Round One
Rookie Highsmith shares lead at suspended Puerto Rico Open
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round One
‘A little weird': Dunlap plays as a single in Round 1 at Bay Hill

oly_sww200f_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Manuel hangs on to win 200m free in Westmont
nbc_golf_pga_arnoldpalmerintrd1lites_240307.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_lowryint_240307.jpg
Lowry: Outplayed ‘low expectations’ in API Round 1

GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Good form beats out bad track record for Lowry at Bay Hill
Puerto Rico Open - Round One
Rookie Highsmith shares lead at suspended Puerto Rico Open
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round One
‘A little weird': Dunlap plays as a single in Round 1 at Bay Hill

oly_sww200f_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Manuel hangs on to win 200m free in Westmont
nbc_golf_pga_arnoldpalmerintrd1lites_240307.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_lowryint_240307.jpg
Lowry: Outplayed ‘low expectations’ in API Round 1

Spieth recaps roller-coaster Rd. 1 at API

March 7, 2024 06:34 PM
Jordan Spieth discusses his Round 1 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining where he can clean things up heading into Round 2.
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1reax_240307__831993.jpg
2:55
Spieth recaps roller-coaster Rd. 1 at API
nbc_golf_pga_arnoldpalmerintrd1lites_240307.jpg
8:48
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_lowryint_240307.jpg
2:25
Lowry: Outplayed ‘low expectations’ in API Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_theegalainterview_240307.jpg
1:51
Theegala’s aggressiveness pays off in API Round 1
nbc_golf_gcp_viktorhovlandhit_240307.jpg
5:58
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
nbc_golf_gcp_minwooleeint_240307.jpg
9:23
Lee ‘cooking’ at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
nbc_golf_gcp_zalatorisint_240307.jpg
2:51
Zalatoris ‘learning something every week’
nbc_golf_pga_prord1lites_240307.jpg
6:58
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_unsustainablelandscape_240306.jpg
1:45
‘Biggest loser’ in golf right now is the fans
nbc_golf_pgaboardchange_240306.jpg
2:40
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
golf_sales_cdwlenovo_apicourse_240306.jpg
1:15
Breaking down No. 9, No. 18 at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerimpact_240306.jpg
6:02
Reflecting on Palmer’s impact outside the ropes
