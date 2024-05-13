 Skip navigation
Clemson adds Duke big man Christian Reeves to its lineup

  
Published May 13, 2024 03:13 PM
Christian Reeves

Oct 20, 2023; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Christian Reeves (21) pulls in a rebound during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Kinnan/Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Duke center Christian Reeves has signed to play at Clemson, one of the Blue Devils’ Atlantic Coast Conference rivals.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell officially announced the addition of Reeves. Reeves is a 7-foot-1 junior from Charlotte who has three years of eligibility starting next season.

Reeves will add size at Clemson, where all-ACC center PJ Hall entered the NBA draft after helping the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight this past season.

Reeves played 13 games as a freshman for Duke and was expected to take on a bigger role this past season. But Reeves played only three games before injuring his right ankle. He eventually underwent surgery and did not play again.

Brownell said he’s looking forward to continuing Reeves’ development.

“He has great size, can rebound, block shots and has the potential to become an elite rim protector and more,” the coach said.

Reeves’ career-high of six points came on 3-for-3 shooting in six minutes against Pittsburgh in the 2023 ACC Tournament.