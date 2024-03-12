 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Ryan Blaney takes back top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Phoenix
Aaron Judge
Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for opening day after MRI of abdomen
Darryl Strawberry
Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_fastorytime_240312.jpg
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
nbc_fnia_speedround_240312.jpg
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
nbc_fnia_rbsdominating_240312.jpg
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Ryan Blaney takes back top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Phoenix
Aaron Judge
Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for opening day after MRI of abdomen
Darryl Strawberry
Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_fastorytime_240312.jpg
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
nbc_fnia_speedround_240312.jpg
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
nbc_fnia_rbsdominating_240312.jpg
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside Thomas' favorite holes at TPC Sawgrass

March 12, 2024 10:07 AM
Johnson Wagner catches up with Justin Thomas ahead of The Players Championship to break down the holes at TPC Sawgrass, playing in different conditions and reading the course.
Up Next
nbc_golf_jtwalkandtalk_240312.jpg
8:48
Inside Thomas’ favorite holes at TPC Sawgrass
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetheplayers_240311.jpg
12:06
Betting market for The Players Championship
Now Playing
nbc_gc_rexlewis_240311.jpg
2:20
TPC lures you into playing the ‘hero’s shot’
Now Playing
nbc_gc_aimpointfeature_240311.jpg
6:41
AimPoint helping golfers become more ‘relaxed’
Now Playing
nbc_gc_lewislavnerv2_240311.jpg
4:17
Scheffler always able to ‘figure out’ his golf
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fieldsdiscuss_240311.jpg
14:30
Debating state of prestige, field size on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_gc_johnsonwagner_240311.jpg
6:32
Wagner inspects the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_arnoldpalmer_240311.jpg
1:32
HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
3:49
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
6:40
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
3:57
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerhl_240310.jpg
4:08
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
Now Playing