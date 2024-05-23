Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
Johnson Wagner demonstrates the changes that Tony Finau has made to his putting grip and technique, which has led to improvements on the green for the six-time PGA Tour winner.
Scheffler’s 2-over Schwab Round 1 ‘just a bad day’
Johnson Wagner says Scottie Scheffler's 2-over Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge isn't worth reading into too much, and it was "just a bad day" for the world No. 1 -- who figures to get right back in the mix.
Spieth looking to improve on greens at Colonial
Jordan Spieth discusses his Round 1 performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot one over and looks to bounce back in Round 2.
Reacting to the Scheffler arrest footage
The Golf Channel crew watches and reacts to the video released by the Louisville Police Department of Scottie Scheffler's arrest prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.
Mayor, police chief discuss Scheffler’s case
The Golf Channel crew listens and reacts to Louisville's mayor and police chief's press conference regarding Scottie Scheffler's arrest prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.
Spieth comfortable at Colonial for Charles Schwab
Hailey Hunter catches up with Jordan Spieth about why he likes playing at Colonial Country Club (the site of this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge), the condition of the greens, being near home and more.
Hanse details Colonial Country Club renovation
Gil Hanse joins Golf Today to outline how big of an undertaking it was to renovate the golf course at Colonial Country Club ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Schauffele’s speed training was vital to title win
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the rigorous speed training that transformed Xander Schauffele's swing and led to his 2024 PGA Championship victory, the first major title of his career.
Players react to Colonial Country Club updates
Hailey Hunter runs through the extensive renovations to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas that players must adjust to ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Scheffler working on putting before Charles Schwab
Hailey Hunt reports that Scottie Scheffler has been practicing his putting ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after struggling on the green in last year's event.