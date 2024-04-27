 Skip navigation
SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Jett Lawrence jumps.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins Philadelphia Supercross; Cooper Webb no longer controls his championship fate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2022 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships
Casey Eichfeld earns Paris spot at U.S. Olympic Canoe Trials
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans final-round tee times and pairings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_240427.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool’s title hopes fade in draw
nbc_pl_chepochettinointv_240427.jpg
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
nbc_moto_barberqual_240427.jpg
HLs: Children’s of Alabama Indy GP qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3

April 27, 2024 07:01 PM
Watch highlights from the third round of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, held at TPC Louisiana.
nbc_golf_zurichround3_highlight_240427.jpg
11:19
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
nbc_golf_zurichrd2_highlights_240426.jpg
6:11
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
nbc_golf_rorylowrysound_240425.jpg
2:16
McIlroy, Lowry discuss ‘tricky’ Zurich Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowryhls_240426.jpg
3:15
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_roryandlowryhighlights_240425.jpg
4:43
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_zurichclassicroundone_240425.jpg
8:26
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_xanderandcantlayintv_240425.jpg
1:44
Cantlay, Schauffele ‘comfortable’ playing together
nbc_golf_lcstankowskiintvv2_240425.jpg
5:33
Stankowski launches fundraising campaign
nbc_golf_gc_rexhit_240424.jpg
5:52
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
nbc_golf_gc_tylerdennisintv_240424.jpg
10:40
Dennis: PGA player equity program has fans in mind
nbc_golf_burkowskicoodyintv_240424.jpg
5:41
Brother combos excited for Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_mcilroylowry_240424.jpg
10:58
McIlroy uncertain on a return to policy board
