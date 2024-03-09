 Skip navigation
Dodger Stadium
NASCAR’s Steve Phelps discusses interest in Dodger Stadium, charter status
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three
Watch: Rory accomplishes a ShotLink era first at Bay Hill
SX Rd 09 Birmingham 2024 Protective Stadium entrance.jpg
LIVE: Supercross Round 9 coverage from Birmingham
nbc_pl_arshavertzgoal_240309.jpg
Havertz heads Arsenal 2-1 in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_brewissagoal_240309.jpg
Wissa forces a Ramsdale error to put Bees level
nbc_cyc_parisnicestg7hl_240309.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Paris-Nice, Stage 7

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy drives par-4 10th, makes easy birdie

March 9, 2024 01:24 PM
Rory McIlroy secures a birdie on hole No. 10 after an impressive drive off the tee during Round 3 action at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course.
nbc_golf_pga_rorybirdieon10_240309.jpg
1:43
McIlroy drives par-4 10th, makes easy birdie
nbc_golf_bestshotsoftheday_240308.jpg
4:13
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2
nbc_gc_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
2:43
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
nbc_gc_schefflerbreakdown_240308__993886.jpg
7:23
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
nbc_golf_brianharmanintv_240308.jpg
7:27
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2v2_240308__221147.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerintv_240308.jpg
2:07
Scheffler stayed ‘patient’ in Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
8:46
Best of Kaufman with Spieth, Homa at Arnold Palmer
nbc_golf_homaonsmylieswing_240308.jpg
1:24
Homa does his best roast of Kaufman’s golf swing
nbc_golf_homaonpalmerinv_240308.jpg
1:11
Homa: API is an ‘incredibly important event’
nbc_golf_homaonharman_240308.jpg
1:16
Homa: Ryder partner Harman ‘makes me feel tall’
nbc_golf_homaaceflashback_240308.jpg
1:04
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career
