THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Hadwin launches club into lake on TPC Sawgrass’ 18th hole
Screenshot 2024-03-14 at 1.11.52 PM.png
Lengthy drop debate plays out after Rory water ball
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
A Players first, two water balls and a 65 for Rory McIlroy in Round 1

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hadwin17and18_240314.jpg
Hadwin tosses club in lake after finding water
nbc_nas_bristolpreviewv2_240314.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series back on concrete at Bristol
nbc_golf_xanderinterview_240314.jpg
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy saw 'progress' at The Players Championship

March 14, 2024 02:08 PM
Rory McIlroy says he feels "much improved" at The Players Championship, where he currently sits atop the leaderboard with a 65.
nbc_golf_roryinterview_240314.jpg
1:27
McIlroy saw ‘progress’ at The Players Championship
nbc_golf_xanderinterview_240314.jpg
0:58
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players
nbc_golf_jacknicklausintv_240314.jpg
16:02
Nicklaus: PGA Tour structure is ‘pretty darn good’
nbc_golf_ryanfoxacev2_240314.jpg
1:17
Fox sinks ace in first round at The Players
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsusam_240313.jpg
11:22
Looking back at Tiger’s 1994 U.S. Amateur victory
nbc_golf_hovlanddeskconvo_240313.jpg
11:44
Hovland brings new swing movements to TPC Sawgrass
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240313.jpg
11:54
Can Rory match rest of game to driver?
nbc_golf_gcpod_howtogrowthepga_240313.jpg
4:34
How can PGA Tour reengage fans?
nbc_golf_maxongolfviewership_240313.jpg
1:21
Homa says there is ‘beauty’ in pace of golf
nbc_golf_johnwooddiscussion_240313.jpg
4:37
How the wind will play a factor at The Players
nbc_golf_smyliejoinsshow_240313.jpg
5:21
Kaufman excited to host ‘Happy Hour’ from No. 17
nbc_golf_taylorwalkandtalk_240313.jpg
7:24
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
