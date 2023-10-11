Watch Now
Lydia Ko talks life on the LPGA on Spill the Tee
Lydia Ko joins Amy Rogers and Anna Jackson on Spill the Tee to talk life on the LPGA, being newly married and much more.
Rex & Lav look for this week’s Luke List
Rex and Lav try to find this week's Luke List, a player down the standings who could change his fortune with a win in Vegas.
List after win: ‘It’s all about putting’
Luke List joins Golf Today to discuss what went into his victory at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Kaufman: Tourneys suffer from FedEx Fall identity
Past Shriners Children's Open champ Smylie Kaufman revisits his win at TPC Summerlin and discusses the new FedEx Fall format, sharing that Korn Ferry Tour grads are at a disadvantage compared to the old format.
Lexi: Accepting Shriners invite an ‘automatic yes’
Lexi Thompson describes receiving the call to play this week's PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.
ND must make USC ‘earn it’ in Week 7 contest
Corey Robinson and Jason Garrett discuss how Notre Dame can get back on track vs. Caleb Williams and USC in Week 7 and why it is in the Irish's makeup to be physical and run the ball against the Trojans.
Jean-Baptiste details journey from OSU to Irish
Notre Dame DL Javontae Jean-Baptiste discusses how the team will bounce back after losing to Louisville to face USC in primetime, the culture of the defensive line and his journey from Ohio State to South Bend.
Top impact players in Maryland vs. Illinois
Pro Football Focus analyzes the players to watch as Maryland looks to bounce back vs. Illinois, including Taulia Tagovailoa and Jeshaun Jones for the Terps and Jer'Zhan Newton and Miles Scott for the Illini.
Top impact players in USC vs. Notre Dame
Pro Football Focus breaks down the players to watch in the matchup between USC and Notre Dame, including Sam Hartman and Mitchell Evans for the Irish and Caleb Williams and Calen Bullock for the Trojans.
Fashanu, Zinter among top Big Ten O-linemen
Pro Football Focus takes a closer look at the best offensive lineman in the Big Ten, including Penn State's Olu Fashanu, Michigan guard Zak Zinter and Michigan State's Nick Samac.