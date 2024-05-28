Watch Now
Tai wins 'tough' Men's Golf Indiv. Championship
Steve Burkowski and Brad Dalke react to the results from the 2024 Men’s Individual Division I Golf Championship, where Georgia Tech's Hiroshi Tai did enough to earn the win.
Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals to be ‘fascinating’
Golf Central’s Jim Gallagher Jr. discusses the 2024 NCAA Men's Match Play Quarterfinals, evaluating the top storylines heading into a crucial day of play.
Tai reflects on winning NCAA Indiv. Championship
Georgia Tech's Hiroshi Tai speaks with Brentley Romine after his individuals victory at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships, discussing how he's been able to "mature" throughout his collegiate career.
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
Harry Higgs honors Grayson Murray in a heartfelt speech after winning the Visit Knoxville Open, challenging the audience to say something nice to others and "brighten up somebody's day."
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial
Davis Riley describes the emotions of winning the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, breaking down how he was able to stay focused with Scottie Scheffler looming near throughout the tournament.
Scheffler ‘proud’ of fight at Colonial
Scottie Scheffler discusses his performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, including why he wasn't able to catch up with Davis Riley and how it was difficult to play in wake of Grayson Murray's passing.
Murray’s family puts out statement on his death
Eric and Terry Murray, parents to Grayson Murray, put out a statement on Sunday about the golfer’s death.
Simpson reflects on impact Murray had on his life
The PGA Tour community mourns the loss of Grayson Murray, including Webb Simpson, who shares the impact Murray has had on his life.
Remembering the life and legacy of Grayson Murray
Todd Lewis and Johnson Wagner join Golf Central to remember Grayson Murray, explaining how the two-time PGA Tour winner "inspired" others throughout his life.
Monahan addresses death of PGA Tour player Murray
PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, joins Golf Central to address the death of Grayson Murray, expressing his support for Murray's family and how the Tour plans to honor him.