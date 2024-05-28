 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros
Astros put pitcher Cristian Javier on injured list and recall José Abreu from minors
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
NCAA Championship: Quarterfinal matchups, starting times
NCAA D1 Men's Golf Championship
Hiroshi Tai wins NCAA men’s individual title, helps Georgia Tech advance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_quarterfinals_240527.jpg
Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals to be ‘fascinating’
nbc_golf_gc_hiroshitaiintv_240527.jpg
Tai reflects on winning NCAA Indiv. Championship
nbc_golf_ncaamensd1championshiphl_240527.jpg
HLs: NCAA Men’s Individual National Championship

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros
Astros put pitcher Cristian Javier on injured list and recall José Abreu from minors
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
NCAA Championship: Quarterfinal matchups, starting times
NCAA D1 Men's Golf Championship
Hiroshi Tai wins NCAA men’s individual title, helps Georgia Tech advance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_quarterfinals_240527.jpg
Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals to be ‘fascinating’
nbc_golf_gc_hiroshitaiintv_240527.jpg
Tai reflects on winning NCAA Indiv. Championship
nbc_golf_ncaamensd1championshiphl_240527.jpg
HLs: NCAA Men’s Individual National Championship

Watch Now

Tai wins 'tough' Men's Golf Indiv. Championship

May 27, 2024 10:58 PM
Steve Burkowski and Brad Dalke react to the results from the 2024 Men’s Individual Division I Golf Championship, where Georgia Tech's Hiroshi Tai did enough to earn the win.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_quarterfinals_240527.jpg
3:42
Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals to be ‘fascinating’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hiroshitaiintv_240527.jpg
2:18
Tai reflects on winning NCAA Indiv. Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_higgsmurray_240526.jpg
1:56
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_davisrileyintv_240526.jpg
1:24
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerintv_240526.jpg
3:15
Scheffler ‘proud’ of fight at Colonial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurrayfamily_240526.jpg
2:36
Murray’s family puts out statement on his death
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_webbsimpsonintv_240525.jpg
4:02
Simpson reflects on impact Murray had on his life
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisreportandreaxs_240525.jpg
8:03
Remembering the life and legacy of Grayson Murray
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_monohanintvonmurray_240525.jpg
7:47
Monahan addresses death of PGA Tour player Murray
Now Playing
nbc_golf_graysonmurraypassing_240525.jpg
4:25
Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30
Now Playing