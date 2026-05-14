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What has changed the most about the WNBA?
May 14, 2026 05:37 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss the biggest changes to the WNBA over its 30 seasons with Sheryl Swoopes, Jennifer Rizzotti and Bethany Donaphin.
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