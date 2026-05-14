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Early schedule can set up rest of Lions season
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Parsons reportedly may begin season on PUP list
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Simms ‘wouldn’t be shocked’ if Williams won MVP

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Watch Now

What has changed the most about the WNBA?

May 14, 2026 05:37 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss the biggest changes to the WNBA over its 30 seasons with Sheryl Swoopes, Jennifer Rizzotti and Bethany Donaphin.

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