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How to watch the Marlins vs Rays: Live stream info, schedule, preview for MLB Sunday Leadoff

  
Published May 15, 2026 08:22 AM

Head to NBCSN and Peacock this Sunday for an exciting slate of MLB action. Coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET with an MLB Sunday Leadoff showdown featuring the Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays. Then, at 7:00 PM ET, it’s the San Diego Padres vs Seattle Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball. See below for additional information on how to stream both games.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Last season, Clayton McCullough, in his first year as Miami’s skipper, guided the club to its largest improvement from one full season to another, excluding the 2020 season that was shortened by COVID. Miami finished with a 79-83 record, a 17-win improvement from 2024. The Marlins, who now have the second-youngest active roster in the league, look to build off that success.

The Tampa Bay Rays have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. The team, led by current AL Manager of the Year favorite Kevin Cash, looks to rewrite the narrative this season.

World Series champion pitchers Brian Anderson and Jeff Nelson will join play-by-play voice Matt Vasgersian and reporter John Fanta on this week’s edition of MLB Sunday Leadoff.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays:

  • Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL
  • When: Sunday, May 17
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCSN
  • Live Stream: Peacock
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MLB Power Rankings: Rays take charge in the AL East, Tigers tumble after Tarik Skubal injury
The Rays own the best record in the American League.
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
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  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

What other MLB games are on Peacock this Sunday?

San Diego Padres vs Seattle Mariners - 7:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock:

MLB Sunday Leadoff is a weekly Major League Baseball showcase featuring live Sunday daytime games. It highlights marquee matchups throughout the regular season and streams primarily on Peacock, with some games also airing across NBC Sports and NBC.

MLB Sunday Night Baseball is a weekly primetime Major League Baseball showcase, featuring marquee matchups each Sunday night during the regular season. The games air on NBC and Peacock and anchor NBC Sports’ Sunday night programming lineup.

On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC and Bravo hits for whatever suits your mood.

MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

Why are some MLB games unavailable to stream on Peacock?

Due to territorial blackout restrictions, select regular season, special event, and Postseason games may be unavailable on Peacock. Television territory blackout restrictions apply regardless of whether a Club is home or away and regardless of whether a game is televised in that Club’s home television territory. For more information visit, Peacock’s Help Center.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB players, owners start collective bargaining, 7 1/2 months ahead of contract’s expiration
Negotiators for baseball players and owners began what figures to be lengthy and acrimonious collective bargaining negotiations Tuesday to replace their labor contract that expires Dec. 1

Check out the latest MLB player news here!