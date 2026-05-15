MLB Lineup Report: JJ Bleday at cleanup, A.J. Ewing’s opportunity

The season is no longer new. Lineup patterns are emerging, early-season plans are being abandoned, and a plethora of rookies are taking center stage this week. Here’s everything to know for all 30 lineups.

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Check out this week’s Fantasy Baseball Closer Report!

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryan Waldschmidt has started five straight games after sitting in his first contest since being called up from Triple-A. He’s primarily manning center field, which is where Alek Thomas lined up before his DFA. Nolan Arenado has moved up to cleanup with Adrian Del Castillo dropping to seventh. Ildemaro Vargas has been in the lineup for 27 straight while Carlos Santana (groin) suffered a setback on his rehab assignment and Tyler Locklear is remaining in Triple-A.

Athletics

Zack Gelof has started 14 of the past 15, including eight straight at third base while Max Muncy (hand) has yet to resume baseball activities. Darell Hernaiz has filled in at shortstop with Jacob Wilson (shoulder) sidelined. Henry Bolte has drawn two consecutive nods in center field, including one against a righty that Lawrence Butler sat for.

Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin hits leadoff vs. righties and second against southpaws, when Mauricio Dubón bats first. Ha-Seong Kim is back and manning shortstop, shifting Dubón to left field and Mike Yastrzemski to right in the absence of Ronald Acuña Jr. (hamstring). Perhaps we see a Dubón/Yaz platoon once Acuña returns.

Baltimore Orioles

The O’s have a lengthy injury list and yet Colton Cowser is barely seeing the field against right-handers. Tyler O’Neill plays more than him, but he looks like an expensive platoon bat at the moment. Adley Rutschman is settling into the three-hole in his bounce back campaign. Coby Mayo continues to get significant run compared to some of their other young hitters, but he’ll need to start producing for that to continue in all likelihood.

Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony (wrist) has yet to resume baseball activities, so Jarren Duran is in the lineup every day and leading off. Wilyer Abreu has established himself in the three-hole. Masataka Yoshida is getting the nod versus all righties with Anthony sidelined. Marcelo Mayer remains in a strong side platoon role.

Chicago Cubs

Moisés Ballesteros is up to two appearances at catcher and bats second against most right-handers. Michael Conforto has mixed in for some starts against righties, batting second occasionally while swinging a hot bat.

Chicago White Sox

Sam Antonacci is the leadoff hitter vs. all righties while Chase Meidroth fills the role against southpaws. Jarred Kelenic has taken the right field job against righties.

Cincinnati Reds

JJ Bleday has been in the lineup for all but one game since being recalled on April 26th, batting cleanup against the last righty they faced. Sal Stewart has now made 31 starts at first base, five at second, and five at third. Will Benson is beginning to receive leadoff opportunities against righties. That had previously only been TJ Friedl‘s role.

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Cleveland Guardians

Travis Bazzana has hit as high as fifth in the order recently, and he’s started against four of five lefties since being called up. Patrick Bailey has appeared in two of five games since joining the team. Brayan Rocchio is holding down the everyday shortstop role.

Colorado Rockies

TJ Rumfield continues to bat in the middle of the lineup while Troy Johnston is starting against most righties. Willi Castro is moving all over the infield. Edouard Julien is the leadoff hitter vs. righties and Jordan Beck against southpaws. Jake McCarthy is chipping away at more consistent at-bats against righties.

Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith is in the three-hole vs. righties. Dillon Dingler is a near-everyday middle-of-the-order bat. Zach McKinstry is at second base against righties with Gleyber Torres (oblique) sidelined, and Hao-Yu Lee fills the position vs. lefties.

Houston Astros

Jeremy Peña (hamstring, neck) looks to resume his rehab assignment on Friday, and the leadoff role is waiting for him whenever he returns to Houston. Yordan Alvarez has been in the lineup every game.

Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen is glued into the five-hole against righties. Jac Caglianone bats behind him, and neither starts vs. lefties. Things are very consistent here otherwise.

Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto hit sixth on Wednesday, which was the first time he wasn’t at leadoff this season. Vaughn Grissom hit first against a lefty that day, and the Angels might get two southpaws vs. the Dodgers this weekend. Yoán Moncada is losing some run lately to Grissom.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani hasn’t been in the lineup as a hitter in four of the Dodgers’ past 15 games. That time frame is cherry picked, but at this point fantasy managers shouldn’t expect max volume at the plate. Hyeseong Kim has shifted from shortstop to second base with Mookie Betts back. Alex Freeland wound up being optioned as a result.

Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers has established himself as the current cleanup hitter vs. righties. Jakob Marsee is down to sixth while starting much less frequently vs. lefties compared to the beginning of the season.

Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich is dealing with a back issue right after returning from a groin injury. In the one game he appeared in, it was Andrew Vaughn sitting against a second consecutive righty, but he should receive more regular run if Yelich winds up on the IL. Jackson Chourio is bouncing between leadoff and the two-hole since returning, as expected.

Minnesota Twins

Austin Martin began the year primarily hitting against lefties but is mixing in nods against most righties now too. More right field opportunity is freed up with the team optioning Matt Wallner to Triple-A.

New York Mets

Juan Soto is back to the three-hole after a six-game cameo as the leadoff man. A.J. Ewing has hit eighth and patrolled center field in all three games since being called up from Triple-A, including against a lefty. Carson Benge hit leadoff in all three contests against Detroit. Mark Vientos has been at first base for 20 of the team’s past 23 games, primarily batting cleanup of late.

New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe is up from Triple-A, but José Caballero is expected to regain the everyday shortstop job once his finger heals. Spencer Jones has been in the lineup for five of six since his call-up, sitting versus one of two lefties. Amed Rosario only starts vs. left-handers.

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Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh has gotten the nod against four straight southpaws. Otherwise, plenty of consistency.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Konnor Griffin hit second against a lefty on Wednesday and fifth vs. a righty on Thursday. His lineup ascent has begun. Marcell Ozuna was dropped to seventh against the righty.

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is up to 11 appearances at second base, but with no homers. His infield work opens up more right field run for Nick Castellanos, while Sung-Mon Song has manned the keystone when he’s in the outfield.

San Francisco Giants

Bryce Eldridge has logged starts in six of 10 since being recalled, all of which have been versus right-handers. Casey Schmitt and Matt Chapman have each sat twice during that stretch as a result. Jung Hoo Lee is maintaining the leadoff role against righties while Heliot Ramos has the gig vs. lefties.

Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (oblique) is on the IL, which means Mitch Garver is in line for a starting role. Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone are moving up in the order vs. righties with Raleigh out. Cole Young has still appeared in every game.

St. Louis Cardinals

Nathan Church is a true everyday player at this point, which has hurt Victor Scott‘s run. Plenty of consistency here while Lars Nootbaar (heels) aims to begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

Tampa Bay Rays

Jake Fraley and Richie Palacios platoon with Jonny DeLuca and Ben Williamson, respectively. Cedric Mullins continues to hold onto the primary center field job, but not vs. all lefties.

Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson has hit leadoff in two straight, dropping Brandon Nimmo to second. Evan Carter is receiving plenty of run lately, having drawn 24 straight starts entering the weekend.

Toronto Blue Jays

Addison Barger was only off the IL for one game, which means Yohendrick Piñango is back from Triple-A and hitting second against righties. Things have otherwise been status quo. George Springer still hasn’t appeared in the field this year.

Washington Nationals

Such a fun lineup. Daylen Lile has been on fire as an everyday player. Luis García Jr. is also hot at the plate and bats second vs. righties. Curtis Mead spells him at first base vs. lefties.