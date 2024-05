NCAA Championship: Quarterfinal matchups, starting times

Here are the matchups and starting times for Tuesday’s quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa:

(All times Eastern)

Illinois (1) vs. Georgia Tech (8)

OFF NO. 1 TEE

Tyler Goecke vs. Bartley Forrester, 9:50 a.m.

Jackson Buchanan vs. Kale Fontenot, 10 a.m.

Max Herendeen vs. Carson Kim, 10:10 a.m.

Piercen Hunt vs. Aidan Tran, 10:20 a.m.

Ryan Voois vs. Hiroshi Tai, 10:30 a.m.

North Carolina (4) vs. Florida State (5)

OFF NO. 10 TEE

Dylan Menante vs. Cole Anderson, 9:50 a.m.

Peter Fountain vs. Brett Roberts, 10 a.m.

Austin Greaser vs. Luke Clanton, 10:10 a.m.

David Ford vs. Tyler Weaver, 10:20 a.m.

Maxwell Ford vs. Frederik Kjettrup, 10:30 a.m.

Vanderbilt (2) vs. Ohio State (7)

OFF NO. 1 TEE

Jackson Van Paris vs. Jackson Chandler, 10:40 a.m.

Cole Sherwood vs. Maxwell Moldovan, 10:50 a.m.

Neal Shipley vs. Matthew Riedel, 11 a.m.

Adam Wallin vs. Gordon Sargent, 11:10 a.m.

Tyler Sabo vs. William Moll, 11:20 a.m.

Virginia (3) vs. Auburn (6)

OFF NO. 10 TEE

Josh Duangmanee vs. Carson Bacha, 10:40 a.m.

George Duangmanee vs. Brendan Valdes, 10:50 a.m.

Bryan Lee vs. Josiah Gilbert, 11 a.m.

Deven Patel vs. Jackson Koivun, 11:10 a.m.

Ben James vs. J.M. Butler, 11:20 a.m.