 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff advances at the China Open; Alcaraz and Medvedev progress
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State college football: Time, streaming info for Peacock exclusive game
Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin has scored on a lot of goalies. They are in awe of him as he chases Gretzky’s record

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff advances at the China Open; Alcaraz and Medvedev progress
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State college football: Time, streaming info for Peacock exclusive game
Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin has scored on a lot of goalies. They are in awe of him as he chases Gretzky’s record

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing value of Ohtani's 50-50 home run ball

September 27, 2024 10:59 AM
Founder of Cllct Media Darren Rovell joins the Dan Patrick Show to provide an update on the auction of Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball, the potential value and more.
Up Next
nbc_dps_oaklandathletics_240927.jpg
5:56
Athletics conclude their MLB run at the Coliseum
Now Playing
shoheijudge.jpg
2:10
Ohtani vs. Judge: Who is having the better season?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_240925.jpg
12:46
Is Ohtani the ‘greatest living’ baseball player?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_franchiseinworstshape_240925.jpg
9:12
Franchise in worst shape: Panthers, A’s, ChiSox?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tommyjohninterview_240925.jpg
15:18
Tommy John on HOF case, surgery named after him
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_2025pitching_240925.jpg
3:55
Skenes is a ‘once in their generation’ player
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_nlwildcard_240925.jpg
2:50
Can the Mets steal two games against the Brewers?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_jobetigers_240925.jpg
3:42
Could Jobe be ‘the next big thing’ for the Tigers?
Now Playing
nbc_dlb_schurintv_240923.jpg
16:08
How lucky are MLB fans to bear witness to Ohtani?
Now Playing
nbc_dlb_ohtani5050v3_240920.jpg
7:55
Ohtani the latest master of his athletic craft
Now Playing
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_240920.jpg
9:59
Ohtani is a generational ‘one of one’ talent
Now Playing
nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240920.jpg
7:24
What to do with Ohtani’s 50th home run ball
Now Playing