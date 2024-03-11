 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
The real Players challenge: Avoid getting ‘Sawgrassed’
Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round
Epson Tour caddie dies after collapsing during practice round
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
NFL free agency: Instant fantasy reaction

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cucuintv_240311.jpg
Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
nbc_pl_howeintv_240311.jpg
Howe reflects on ‘strange game’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chenewpostgame_240311.jpg
Chelsea’s individual brilliance shines v. Magpies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Expect Abrams to continue upward trend in 2024

March 11, 2024 04:40 PM
Fresh off his best season as a pro, Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams offers fantasy managers plenty of upside along with some risk in drafts this year.
nbc_mlb_yahoo_kirbyv2_240311.jpg
1:09
Kirby’s K:BB ratio makes him a strong fantasy pick
nbc_mlb_yahoo_strand_240311.jpg
1:12
Encarnacion-Strand seeing bump with path to 1B
nbc_yahoo_gallen_240311.jpg
1:19
Gallen carries some risk in 2024 fantasy drafts
nbc_yahoo_gelof_240311.jpg
1:21
Gelof a ‘pretty dangerous pick’ in fantasy at ADP
nbc_yahoo_holliday_240311.jpg
1:30
Holliday’s big league path to impact fantasy value
nbc_roto_rbbsjoshhader_240311.jpg
2:37
How Pressly may negatively impact Hader in fantasy
nbc_roto_rbbsrelieverstrategy_240311.jpg
2:58
When to target relief pitching in fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_rbbscraigkimbrel_240311.jpg
2:58
Kimbrel could be a ‘tremendous value’ in drafts
nbc_roto_rbbs_glasnow_240306.jpg
5:21
Will Glasnow’s workload jump in 2024 with Dodgers?
nbc_roto_rbbs_phinola_240306.jpg
6:46
Why Nola may lack upside in 2024 fantasy season
nbc_roto_rbbs_valdez_240306.jpg
7:19
Will hard contact give Valdez problems in fantasy?
nbc_roto_baseball_snell_240304.jpg
2:28
How should managers rank Snell in 2024?
