MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAY 13 PGA Championship - Practice Round
Despite brace, Ludvig Åberg not thinking about knee at PGA Championship
Aryna Sabalenka
Sabalenka eases past Ostapenko to reach Italian Open semifinals; Tabilo extends his surprising run
Mathieu van der Poel
Mathieu Van der Poel will skip mountain bike event at Paris Olympics to focus on road race

Top Clips

nbc_moto_indycarheliointv_240515.jpg
Helio honoring de Ferran during drive for five
nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240515.jpg
Lunch Money: Eyeing Tatum, Pritchard in Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Milan wins chaotic sprint at end of Giro d’Italia Stage 11; Pogacar stays in pink

  
Published May 15, 2024 12:44 PM
Jonathan Milan

FRANCAVILLA AL MARE, ITALY - MAY 15: (L-R) Laurence Pithie of New Zealand and Team Groupama - FDJ, Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step, stage winner Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Purple Points Jersey, Danny van Poppel of Netherlands and Team BORA - hansgrohe and Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla sprint at finish line during the 107th Giro d’Italia 2024, Stage 11 a 207km stage from Foiano di val Fortore to Francavilla al mare / #UCIWT / on May 15, 2024 in Francavilla al mare, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tim de Waele/Getty Images

FRANCAVILLA AL MARE, Italy — Italian cyclist Jonathan Milan sprinted to victory at the end of the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia, while Tadej Pogacar kept his firm grip on the leader’s pink jersey.

Milan, who rides for the Lidl-Trek team, edged out Tim Merlier and Kaden Groves in a bunch sprint that was made even more chaotic by the headwind at the finish at Francavilla al Mare.

Merlier hit the front first and must have thought he was set for his second win in this year’s race but Milan blasted past him on the left to instead become the man to double up — after he also sprinted to victory during the fourth stage.

“I think today it’s just unbelievable what the guys did for me,” Milan said. “I have to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for this. I’m so happy to see their happy faces.

“It’s always tricky the final, how to predict him (Merlier) and how to move … In the end I found myself on his wheel. I think it was the perfect wheel. He started his sprint really, really, really strong but then I tried to make mine and it went good.”

Milan won a stage last year on his Giro debut as well as the points jersey, which he also currently holds.

It was a lengthy slog but the 129-mile (207-kilometer) route from Foiano di Val Fortore featured just one third-category climb before it headed along the Adriatic coast.

The final four kilometers had some risky road traffic but Pogacar finished safely with the rest of the contenders to maintain his lead of 2 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez.

Last year’s runner-up Geraint Thomas, who is third, picked up two potentially valuable bonus seconds but was still 2:56 behind Pogacar.

Stage 12 starts flat along the coast but then cuts inland for four fourth-category climbs on a 120-mile (193-kilometer) route from Martinsicuro to Fano.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 26.