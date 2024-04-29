 Skip navigation
Top News

Carlos Correa
Twins bring Carlos Correa back from IL after 16-game absence with strained rib cage muscle
Dave Hakstol
Seattle Kraken fire coach Dave Hakstol after leading the franchise for its first 3 seasons
Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Three
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 29: Nuggets vs Lakers and Thunder vs Pelicans

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_mattmervis_240429.jpg
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?
nbc_yahoo_jacksonchourio_240429.jpg
Chourio’s growing pains could continue as rookie
nbc_yahoo_vaughngrissom_240429.jpg
What to expect from Grissom as he nears return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Bradley should be mixed-league asset upon return

April 29, 2024 03:40 PM
Taj Bradley appears primed for some positive regression in 2024, and he should have no limitations upon rejoining the Tampa Bay Rays' rotation.
nbc_yahoo_mattmervis_240429.jpg
1:14
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?
nbc_yahoo_jacksonchourio_240429.jpg
1:37
Chourio’s growing pains could continue as rookie
nbc_yahoo_vaughngrissom_240429.jpg
1:32
What to expect from Grissom as he nears return
nbc_yahoo_loperfido_240429.jpg
1:18
Powerful Loperfido could make noise for Astros
nbc_roto_baseballwaiverpickups_240429.jpg
3:21
Time for managers to take a chance on Adell
nbc_roto_baseballcorrea_240429.jpg
2:59
Fantasy implications of Twins activating Correa
nbc_roto_baseballluzardo_240429.jpg
3:32
How concerned should managers be with Luzardo?
nbc_yahoo_bosabreu_240429.jpg
1:13
Abreu has chance to live up to sleeper status
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240425.jpg
6:15
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Rockies’ Doyle
nbc_rbs_oneilcruzanalysis_240424.jpg
2:52
Pirates’ Cruz a concern in fantasy amid slow start
nbc_rbs_analyzingpitchers_240424.jpg
4:20
Taking stock of the fantasy pitching landscape
nbc_rbs_blakesnellilv2_240424.jpg
3:52
Snell worth stashing on IL despite rough start
